9 summer drink recipes for backyard sipping, with and without alcohol

The Porchard Cocktail
Peach-infused bourbon forms the backbone of this drink, which will work even with unripe fruit. It also includes black tea, simple syrup and lemon juice for a Southern-accented sipper. Get the recipe.
Jaljira Spritzer
This fizzy and savory zero-proof drink, with cumin, black pepper and mint in the mix, is modeled after what you find in Southern India. Choose your base of ginger ale, lemon-lime soda or cola. Get the recipe.
Sambaram
Here’s another alcohol-free beverage from India. It’s salty, tangy and spicy from a blend of buttermilk, cilantro, ginger and lemon. Get the recipe.
Cucumber Doogh
Doogh is a popular staple of Persian cuisine, and it, too, highlights the quenching power of dairy — yogurt in this case, along with cucumber and dill. An optional garnish of dried mint and dried rose petals adds visual panache. Get the recipe.
White Sangria With Peaches and Raspberries
If I’m looking for a drink with alcohol to cool down, sangria is often my pick. This delightful recipe pairs peaches and raspberries with white wine, brandy and sparkling water. Get the recipe.
Classic Frozen Margarita
Margaritas are a classic for a reason, so you can’t go wrong with this simple rendition. Alternately, you can use the Customizable Frozen Cocktail Formula to devise your own. Get the recipe.
Zero Proof Basil-Matcha Fizz
You’ll see how zero-proof cocktails can be just as exciting and special with this green beverage that’s bright in color and flavor. Get the recipe.
Agua Fresca de Limón
For a citrusy option that’s less sweet than lemonade, check out this tart drink that uses whole limes. Get the recipe.
Ranch Water
This cocktail-for-one that hails from Texas delights with a blend of tequila, lime juice, mineral water and optional agave syrup and orange liqueur. It also happened to be one of our most popular recipes of 2021. Get the recipe.