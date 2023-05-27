9 summer drink recipes for backyard sipping, with and without alcohol

By
May 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
From left, Jaljira Spritzer, Sambaram and the Porchard Cocktail. (Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/food styling by Carolyn Robb for The Washington Post )
Skip to main content

It’s patio season. With warmer temperatures and long, light evenings, who isn’t tempted to fix a drink and linger outside? Whether you’re enjoying some quiet solitude or a boisterous gathering with friends, a refreshing beverage is just the thing to set the mood and quench your thirst.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

To get you started, I’ve collected a variety of drink recipes from our Recipe Finder with and without the alcohol that make for ideal spring and summer backyard sipping.

The Porchard Cocktail

Peach-infused bourbon forms the backbone of this drink, which will work even with unripe fruit. It also includes black tea, simple syrup and lemon juice for a Southern-accented sipper. Get the recipe.

Jaljira Spritzer

This fizzy and savory zero-proof drink, with cumin, black pepper and mint in the mix, is modeled after what you find in Southern India. Choose your base of ginger ale, lemon-lime soda or cola. Get the recipe.

Sambaram

Here’s another alcohol-free beverage from India. It’s salty, tangy and spicy from a blend of buttermilk, cilantro, ginger and lemon. Get the recipe.

Cucumber Doogh

Doogh is a popular staple of Persian cuisine, and it, too, highlights the quenching power of dairy — yogurt in this case, along with cucumber and dill. An optional garnish of dried mint and dried rose petals adds visual panache. Get the recipe.

White Sangria With Peaches and Raspberries

If I’m looking for a drink with alcohol to cool down, sangria is often my pick. This delightful recipe pairs peaches and raspberries with white wine, brandy and sparkling water. Get the recipe.

Classic Frozen Margarita

Margaritas are a classic for a reason, so you can’t go wrong with this simple rendition. Alternately, you can use the Customizable Frozen Cocktail Formula to devise your own. Get the recipe.

Zero Proof Basil-Matcha Fizz

You’ll see how zero-proof cocktails can be just as exciting and special with this green beverage that’s bright in color and flavor. Get the recipe.

Agua Fresca de Limón

For a citrusy option that’s less sweet than lemonade, check out this tart drink that uses whole limes. Get the recipe.

Ranch Water

This cocktail-for-one that hails from Texas delights with a blend of tequila, lime juice, mineral water and optional agave syrup and orange liqueur. It also happened to be one of our most popular recipes of 2021. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...