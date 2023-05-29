6 cookout sides ready in 20 minutes or less

Whatever the case may be, when it comes to summer potlucks and cookouts, it’s a boon to have recipes in your back pocket that are delicious and don’t take much time should you need them at the last minute. These quick ideas from our database — ready in just 20 minutes or less — are precisely that.
Corn Salad With Avocado, Pickled Jalapeño and Cilantro
Above. Jarred pickled jalapeños — or homemade ones if you’re feeling motivated — add a surprising kick to this sweet corn salad with cream avocado and vibrant cilantro. Get the recipe.
Pasta Salad With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and White Beans
One of the great things about this recipe is that you might already have all of the ingredients in your pantry, with its tart and sweet sun-dried tomatoes, creamy white beans and hearty pasta as the stars. Get the recipe.
Chilean-Style Avocado Salad
Bright, crunchy and in beautiful shades of green, this simple salad makes a great first course or side dish. Get the recipe.
Caprese Salad
“I’m a firm believer in the theory that sometimes the dishes that taste the best are the ones that require the least amount of work,” staff writer Becky Krystal wrote, and this tomato salad is a prime example. Get the recipe.
Watermelon and Cucumber Salad With Ginger, Lime and Mint
Sweet, crunchy and cool, this no-cook summer salad makes a great side dish for grilled meat. Get the recipe.
Orange and Cashew Cabbage Salad With Sesame Dressing
Inspired by a famous Wolfgang Puck creation, this recipe from editor Jim Webster “is about the heft of the cabbage, the cool of the lettuce, the crunch of the cashews and wonton chips, the brightness of the citrus and the umami bass note of the sesame-soy dressing,” he wrote. Get the recipe.