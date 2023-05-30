7 doughnut recipes worth making at home

Homemade doughnuts take time and effort, but that makes the results so much more satisfying. Whether you’re looking to make doughnuts for Thanksgiving, National Doughnut Day, which is June 2, or any other special occasion on the horizon, consider one of these recipes from our archives.
Baked Buttermilk Nutella Ganache Doughnuts
Above. Buttermilk gives these doughnuts a boost of moisture and richness, and Nutella makes for a simple but delicious glaze. Get the recipe.
Vanilla-Glazed Brioche Doughnuts
Yeast-raised doughnuts are a project, but these fluffy brioche ones are worth every minute. Get the recipe.
Salted Tahini Doughnuts
Sweet and salty flavors are a delightful duo in these tahini-glazed doughnuts from Philadelphia gem Federal Donuts. Get the recipe.
Bur (Somali Beignets)
These sweet, airy doughnuts are reminiscent of beignets. They’re a popular street food in Somalia and often enjoyed around Ramadan, but we think they’re delicious year-round. Get the recipe.
Cider-Glazed Italian Doughnuts
These Italian doughnut balls are also known as zeppole. The warming cardamom and sweet cider glaze pair wonderfully with a side of compote and ice cream. Get the recipe.
Quick Hanukkah Doughnuts
Sufganiyot are a popular treat around Hanukkah, and this version of the Jewish dessert comes together speedily. Get the recipe.
Nutella Doughnut Truffles
Use any leftover doughnuts (if such a thing exists) to make these no-bake bites. If you’re a fan of cake pops, these are for you. Get the recipe.