7 doughnut recipes worth making at home

May 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Amanda Soto / The Washington Post.)
For years, my favorite Thanksgiving food was doughnuts. Every year, my neighbors gathered in our cul-de-sac early in the morning despite the bitter chill in the Minnesota air, chatting and sipping coffee as a select few transformed thick dough into fluffy, cinnamon, sugarcoated bites. Even when my family got too busy preparing our feast and didn’t make it down in time, someone stopped by our door and delivered us a paper bag of the doughnut holes, still warm from frying.

Homemade doughnuts take time and effort, but that makes the results so much more satisfying. Whether you’re looking to make doughnuts for Thanksgiving, National Doughnut Day, which is June 2, or any other special occasion on the horizon, consider one of these recipes from our archives.

Baked Buttermilk Nutella Ganache Doughnuts

Above. Buttermilk gives these doughnuts a boost of moisture and richness, and Nutella makes for a simple but delicious glaze. Get the recipe.

Vanilla-Glazed Brioche Doughnuts

Yeast-raised doughnuts are a project, but these fluffy brioche ones are worth every minute. Get the recipe.

Salted Tahini Doughnuts

Sweet and salty flavors are a delightful duo in these tahini-glazed doughnuts from Philadelphia gem Federal Donuts. Get the recipe.

Bur (Somali Beignets)

These sweet, airy doughnuts are reminiscent of beignets. They’re a popular street food in Somalia and often enjoyed around Ramadan, but we think they’re delicious year-round. Get the recipe.

Cider-Glazed Italian Doughnuts

These Italian doughnut balls are also known as zeppole. The warming cardamom and sweet cider glaze pair wonderfully with a side of compote and ice cream. Get the recipe.

Quick Hanukkah Doughnuts

Sufganiyot are a popular treat around Hanukkah, and this version of the Jewish dessert comes together speedily. Get the recipe.

Nutella Doughnut Truffles

Use any leftover doughnuts (if such a thing exists) to make these no-bake bites. If you’re a fan of cake pops, these are for you. Get the recipe.

