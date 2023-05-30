7 doughnut recipes worth making at home

For years, my favorite Thanksgiving food was doughnuts. Every year, my neighbors gathered in our cul-de-sac early in the morning despite the bitter chill in the Minnesota air, chatting and sipping coffee as a select few transformed thick dough into fluffy, cinnamon, sugarcoated bites. Even when my family got too busy preparing our feast and didn’t make it down in time, someone stopped by our door and delivered us a paper bag of the doughnut holes, still warm from frying.