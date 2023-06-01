Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The warm weather of late spring and summer brings certain wines to mind — racy rosés to slake our thirst, for example. But other wines — simple, delicious and fun —fit the summer vibe as well. Here are a Rhône red and a California chardonnay to make a splash, and an Italian white to savor as the summer sun slides gently below the horizon.

GREAT VALUE

Delas Ventoux 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Rhône Valley, France, $14

The Maison Delas Frères has been a leading producer in the Rhône Valley since 1835. Ventoux is an appellation adjacent to Côtes-du-Rhône nestled on the left bank of the Rhône River around the foothills of Mount Ventoux. Savory dark cherry and plum flavors mingle with the scent of lavender and wild sage. Burgers? Roast chicken? Mais, oui. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent. BW: 585 grams (Average).

Cannonball Chardonnay 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

California, $15

This is good, affordable California chardonnay. It has medium-full palate weight and texture, plus the textbook chardonnay flavors of apricot and peach, leading to that iconic, crowd-pleasing hint of sweetness on the finish. The name and label point to summer, spontaneity and fun. ABV: 13.5 percent. Bottle weight: 470 grams (Light).

Distributed locally by Breakthru Beverage.

Ocone Diana Falanghina 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Taburno, Italy, $20

Lemon drops, lime zest, orange blossoms — this wine captures the aromas of a citrus grove in liquid suspension. It took me a few hours on a noisy day to warm up to it, so don’t simply pull it cold from your fridge as you’re about to sit down for dinner. Take time for a conversation, preferably over seafood. This wine has something to say. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 495 grams (Light).

Imported by Scoperta Importing Co. Distributed locally by DMV.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

