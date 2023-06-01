Pea salad with pecorino is a no-cook side that can be made ahead

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fresh peas in their pods are one of nature’s limited releases, with a window of availability so fleeting that being in the right place at the right time to buy them is a bona fide thrill. They’re available at the market for just a few weeks in the late spring and early summer, and they need to be eaten (or preserved by freezing or canning) as soon as possible after picking to capture their sweet tenderness, as their sugars quickly turn to starch with storage.

This recipe is meant to make the most of that precious opportunity. Freshly shucked peas are so tender, there is no need to cook them at all. Simply tossing them raw with fresh herbs, thinly sliced red onion, good-quality olive oil, lemon juice and zest, and shavings of sharp cheese yields a salad so compellingly tasty and unique, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since I first made it.

The salad is essentially wilt-free, too, and it holds up well as part of a picnic or cookout spread, so it can be made a few days ahead. (That said, for maximum sweetness, try to eat it as soon as possible.)

I used parsley and dill in mine, but any tender herbs would be nice — basil and mint would be a good combo, too. And though I love the intensity of the pecorino Romano cheese here, parmesan or an aged Manchego would work well instead. Once you try it, I know you’ll want to make it again and again, so I am happy to report that while I created this salad to make the most of fresh peas, it need not be limited to that sliver of time — it works well with frozen, defrosted peas, too.

