The best and worst ways to pit an avocado

While scrolling social media, I came across a post by sushi chef Michael Cho that quite frankly rocked my world and inspired me to write about pitting avocados in the first place. Did you know that you can simply pop the pit out with your fingers? Cho demonstrates the technique with one hand by placing your index and middle fingers on either side of the pit while using your thumb to pop it out from behind, or you can use two hands as shown in the photo above. I was shocked how easily it worked the first time I tried it. The next time I’m making guacamole or mashing avocado onto a piece of toast, this will be my method of choice. One note of caution is to beware of projectile pits! Pop them out directly into a bowl lest you want avocado pits skating across your kitchen counter.