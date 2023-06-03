10 biscuit recipes, including classic, cheesy, herby and more

Biscuit recipes are often the stuff of legend and lore, not to mention family tradition. But if you’re looking for a new one to try, here are some great options from our Recipe Finder.
Flaky Butter Biscuits
Pictured above. For guaranteed flakiness, this dough is treated to a few quick folds, much as you would for laminated pastries such as croissants. Get the recipe.
Better Buttermilk Biscuits
This recipe from our Voraciously’s Baking Basics newsletter series also takes the fold-and-roll approach for particularly towering biscuits. Get the recipe.
Drop Cream Biscuits
You can whip up these drop biscuits in minutes thanks to a simple stir-together dough that relies on cream for fat and moisture. Get the recipe.
Cheddar Biscuits With Bacon, Spinach and Eggs
A cup of cheddar cheese makes these biscuits particularly well-suited to sandwiches for breakfast (or breakfast for dinner). Get the recipe.
Gruyere and Onion Cocktail Biscuits
Cocktails and biscuits? Now that’s my kind of party. These bite-size savory biscuits come from renowned pastry chef Claudia Fleming. Get the recipe.
Vegan Sweet Potato Coconut Biscuits
Gently spiced and boasting a warm orange color, these biscuits made with coconut milk deserve to be enjoyed more often than just the holidays. Get the recipe.
Creamy Chicken and Vegetables With Whole Wheat Drop Biscuits
In search of a leaner biscuit with more whole grains? Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger offers this recipe that relies on buttermilk, olive oil and whole-wheat pastry flour (or a mix of whole-wheat flour and all-purpose flour). Get the recipe.
Buttermilk Biscuits With Sausage Gravy
My colleague Aaron Hutcherson traces the modest origins of this beloved dish, and offers his take on it as well. Get the recipe.
Rosemary Biscuits
Finely chopped rosemary adds herbal flair to these old-school biscuits made with half-and-half and shortening. Get the recipe.
Charlotte Jenkins’s Biscuits
These “rustic” biscuits employ a mix of shortening, butter and sour cream for flake and flavor. Get the recipe.