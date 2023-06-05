10 recipes for Pride Month as colorful as the rainbow

The gay tea dance originated in New York and spread across the country in the 1950s and ’60s. “At a time when same-sex dancing was criminalized and club raids were common, the afternoon soirees functioned as discreet spaces for gay and lesbian people to socialize safely,” Post style reporter Janay Kingsberry wrote. Thankfully, there have been a number of advancements for LGBTQ+ rights since then — along with some setbacks — and I for one am looking to celebrate this Pride Month to the fullest.