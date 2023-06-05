10 recipes for Pride Month as colorful as the rainbow

Should you want to throw your own tea dance and hark back to the original inspiration of afternoon tea with snacks and beverages, here are some recipes that are fun and colorful to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride this month.
Rainbow Vegetable Sandwich With Curried Tofu Salad
Above. This rainbow sandwich from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger seems most fitting for a Pride-themed celebration. Cut each sandwich into quarters to make it more of a party food. Get the recipe.
Cucumber Sandwiches
For a classic afternoon tea vibe, these simple sandwiches with just bread, butter, thinly sliced cucumbers and salt are a must. Get the recipe.
Armenian Blistered Eggplant Dip
Dips are one of my go-tos when party planning, and this eggplant one caught my eye as it stands apart from my usual suspects, which include Seven-Layer Dip and Spinach Artichoke Dip. Note that it’s pretty garlicky should you or your guests be looking to mingle. Get the recipe.
Cantaloupe Salad With Arugula and Crispy Prosciutto
A ripe melon is great all on its own, but the addition of peppery arugula and crisped prosciutto take this cantaloupe salad to the next level. Get the recipe.
Scorched and Skewered Fruit Salad
Pride started as a riot, so should you want to light something on fire, this take on the fruit salad is the way to go. Get the recipe.
White Sangria With Peaches and Raspberries
I love a juicy peach. I also love an adult beverage. Put the two together, and this sangria is just what the doctor ordered. Get the recipe.
High Tea Cocktail
Given the inspiration for this recipe round, including this cocktail was a must. Make a large batch of this drink for people to help themselves all afternoon long. Get the recipe.
Strawberry-Jalapeno Non-a-Rita (or Margarita)
Both fruity and spicy, this margarita can be made with or without alcohol to satisfy all of your guests’ drinking preferences. Get the recipe.
Coconut Burfi Truffles
In the style of “Coconuts” by singer-songwriter Kim Petras, “These coconut truffles, you’ll want to put 'em in your mouth. (Right now, right now, right now, right now.)” Get the recipe.
Rainbow Sprinkle Icebox Cake
This cold, no-bake dessert is ideal for summer entertaining. Plus: rainbow sprinkles. Get the recipe.