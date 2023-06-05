10 recipes for Pride Month as colorful as the rainbow

By
June 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)
The gay tea dance originated in New York and spread across the country in the 1950s and ’60s. “At a time when same-sex dancing was criminalized and club raids were common, the afternoon soirees functioned as discreet spaces for gay and lesbian people to socialize safely,” Post style reporter Janay Kingsberry wrote. Thankfully, there have been a number of advancements for LGBTQ+ rights since then — along with some setbacks — and I for one am looking to celebrate this Pride Month to the fullest.

Should you want to throw your own tea dance and hark back to the original inspiration of afternoon tea with snacks and beverages, here are some recipes that are fun and colorful to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride this month.

Rainbow Vegetable Sandwich With Curried Tofu Salad

Above. This rainbow sandwich from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger seems most fitting for a Pride-themed celebration. Cut each sandwich into quarters to make it more of a party food. Get the recipe.

Cucumber Sandwiches

For a classic afternoon tea vibe, these simple sandwiches with just bread, butter, thinly sliced cucumbers and salt are a must. Get the recipe.

Armenian Blistered Eggplant Dip

Dips are one of my go-tos when party planning, and this eggplant one caught my eye as it stands apart from my usual suspects, which include Seven-Layer Dip and Spinach Artichoke Dip. Note that it’s pretty garlicky should you or your guests be looking to mingle. Get the recipe.

Cantaloupe Salad With Arugula and Crispy Prosciutto

A ripe melon is great all on its own, but the addition of peppery arugula and crisped prosciutto take this cantaloupe salad to the next level. Get the recipe.

How to pick, prepare and enjoy cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon and other melons

Scorched and Skewered Fruit Salad

Pride started as a riot, so should you want to light something on fire, this take on the fruit salad is the way to go. Get the recipe.

White Sangria With Peaches and Raspberries

I love a juicy peach. I also love an adult beverage. Put the two together, and this sangria is just what the doctor ordered. Get the recipe.

High Tea Cocktail

Given the inspiration for this recipe round, including this cocktail was a must. Make a large batch of this drink for people to help themselves all afternoon long. Get the recipe.

Strawberry-Jalapeno Non-a-Rita (or Margarita)

Both fruity and spicy, this margarita can be made with or without alcohol to satisfy all of your guests’ drinking preferences. Get the recipe.

Coconut Burfi Truffles

In the style of “Coconuts” by singer-songwriter Kim Petras, “These coconut truffles, you’ll want to put 'em in your mouth. (Right now, right now, right now, right now.)” Get the recipe.

Rainbow Sprinkle Icebox Cake

This cold, no-bake dessert is ideal for summer entertaining. Plus: rainbow sprinkles. Get the recipe.

