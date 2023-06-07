12 recipes where fresh herbs steal the spotlight

Crispy Chickpeas With Fried Shallots and Cilantro-Mint Chutney
Cilantro and mint get blitzed into a zippy green chutney and take crispy chickpeas and shallots to a new level. For more flavor-packed menus and meal prep ideas like this, subscribe to our Meal Plan of Action newsletter. Get the recipe.
Grilled Fish With Dill Sauce and Zucchini
This creamy four-ingredient dill sauce is the secret weapon you need for grilling season. Here, it’s paired with sea bass and zucchini, but its lightness and simplicity make it compatible with a wide range of proteins and vegetables. Get the recipe. For more herb-accented fish, try this Tuna With Basil-Mint Oil, Cucumber and Pistachios.
Watermelon and Cucumber Salad With Ginger, Lime and Mint
With juicy watermelon, crisp cucumber and cooling mint, this salad from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger is the definition of refreshing. Get the recipe.
Summer Tomato and Basil Pasta With Pine Nut Sauce
This summery pasta was our most popular recipe of 2019, and we understand why. A creamy pine nut sauce coats spaghetti and ripe tomatoes, and basil adds fragrance and brightness. Get the recipe.
Classic Basil Pesto
Pesto is one of our favorite ways to take advantage of an abundance of fresh basil. Use this classic version from Marcella Hazan on pasta, sandwiches, grilled meat and more. Get the recipe.
Salmon in Packets With Green Herb Marinade
While the oven is typically used when cooking fish en papillote, the microwave also yields excellent results. The marinade here makes more than enough, so you can repurpose your leftovers for more weeknight meals. Get the recipe.
Tiny Pasta With Tender Herbs, Chickpeas and Yogurt
For days when your CSA share is extra generous or you really need to clean out the refrigerator, pull this recipe out of your back pocket. It calls for a whopping 6 cups of fresh herbs or greens that turn silky in this brothy pasta dish. Get the recipe.
Warm New Potato Salad With Parsley
This easy German-style potato salad relies on fresh parsley, sauteed sweet onion, apple cider vinegar and Dijon mustard for a punch of flavor. Get the recipe.
Fragrant Dressed Tofu With Garlic and Basil
Thai basil, garlic, sesame oil and MSG make for a simple, aromatic dressing for lightly poached tofu. Get the recipe.
Any Tender Herb Rice Pilaf
Use a combination of whatever herbs you have on hand — basil, dill, parsley, tarragon, cilantro, mint — to make this easy, flexible side dish. Get the recipe.
Parsley Salad
We’ve established that parsley is more than just a pretty garnish, and here it shines as the star of this staple salad. Get the recipe.
Spaghetti With Spinach, Feta and Dill
This recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger “brings all the flavors of a spanakopita (Greek spinach pie) filling — spinach, feta, dill and scallion — to a quick and easy pasta dinner” that’s equal parts creamy and light. Get the recipe.