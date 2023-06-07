12 recipes where fresh herbs steal the spotlight

By
June 7, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(Laura Chase de Formigny for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Fruits and vegetables get a lot of airtime this time of year, and for good reason. Farmers markets and CSA shares are overflowing with produce at peak freshness, begging to be eaten. But one of my favorite parts of the season is the abundance of fresh herbs that are available, an aromatic mix of basil, dill, parsley, mint, cilantro … and the list goes on. I’m excited about all the ways produce and fresh herbs accentuate each other’s best, most delicious flavors. These recipes put the spotlight on herbs and the ways they can make your meals sing. For even more herb-packed dishes, check out our Recipe Finder.

Crispy Chickpeas With Fried Shallots and Cilantro-Mint Chutney

Cilantro and mint get blitzed into a zippy green chutney and take crispy chickpeas and shallots to a new level. For more flavor-packed menus and meal prep ideas like this, subscribe to our Meal Plan of Action newsletter. Get the recipe.

Grilled Fish With Dill Sauce and Zucchini

This creamy four-ingredient dill sauce is the secret weapon you need for grilling season. Here, it’s paired with sea bass and zucchini, but its lightness and simplicity make it compatible with a wide range of proteins and vegetables. Get the recipe. For more herb-accented fish, try this Tuna With Basil-Mint Oil, Cucumber and Pistachios.

Watermelon and Cucumber Salad With Ginger, Lime and Mint

With juicy watermelon, crisp cucumber and cooling mint, this salad from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger is the definition of refreshing. Get the recipe.

Summer Tomato and Basil Pasta With Pine Nut Sauce

This summery pasta was our most popular recipe of 2019, and we understand why. A creamy pine nut sauce coats spaghetti and ripe tomatoes, and basil adds fragrance and brightness. Get the recipe.

Classic Basil Pesto

Pesto is one of our favorite ways to take advantage of an abundance of fresh basil. Use this classic version from Marcella Hazan on pasta, sandwiches, grilled meat and more. Get the recipe.

Salmon in Packets With Green Herb Marinade

While the oven is typically used when cooking fish en papillote, the microwave also yields excellent results. The marinade here makes more than enough, so you can repurpose your leftovers for more weeknight meals. Get the recipe.

Tiny Pasta With Tender Herbs, Chickpeas and Yogurt

For days when your CSA share is extra generous or you really need to clean out the refrigerator, pull this recipe out of your back pocket. It calls for a whopping 6 cups of fresh herbs or greens that turn silky in this brothy pasta dish. Get the recipe.

Warm New Potato Salad With Parsley

This easy German-style potato salad relies on fresh parsley, sauteed sweet onion, apple cider vinegar and Dijon mustard for a punch of flavor. Get the recipe.

Fragrant Dressed Tofu With Garlic and Basil

Thai basil, garlic, sesame oil and MSG make for a simple, aromatic dressing for lightly poached tofu. Get the recipe.

Any Tender Herb Rice Pilaf

Use a combination of whatever herbs you have on hand — basil, dill, parsley, tarragon, cilantro, mint — to make this easy, flexible side dish. Get the recipe.

Parsley Salad

We’ve established that parsley is more than just a pretty garnish, and here it shines as the star of this staple salad. Get the recipe.

Spaghetti With Spinach, Feta and Dill

This recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger “brings all the flavors of a spanakopita (Greek spinach pie) filling — spinach, feta, dill and scallion — to a quick and easy pasta dinner” that’s equal parts creamy and light. Get the recipe.

