Matcha gives these pancakes a verdant hue and a nutritional boost

These gorgeous green pancakes get their hue, a boost of health benefits and lovely tea flavor from matcha, a fine powder made from ground green tea leaves. When you whisk matcha into a beverage or batter, you are incorporating the whole tea leaf, as opposed to when you steep tea leaves in water and then discard them. That’s why with matcha you get intense flavor, brilliant color and a concentration of catechins, the health-protective active compounds found in tea.