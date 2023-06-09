Taylor Swift ate a bug by accident — just like everyone else every day

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Are stars really “just like us,” as the saying goes? Not really. Not most of the time, anyway. But pop goddess Taylor Swift had a distinctly mere-mortal moment onstage during a performance last weekend in her sold-out Eras tour. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At one point, Swift lapsed into a coughing fit, informing her fans that a bug had flown into her impeccably lipsticked mouth, unbidden and un-choreographed. She appeared to take the matter in stride and immediately declared the surprise snack to be “delicious.”

She feigned a bit of embarrassment: “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?” she asked, and then reassured the crowd that she was uninjured. “It’s fine, it’s all, it’s — I’ve swallowed it.”

📹 | Closer video of Taylor swallowing a bug on stage #ChicagoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/BLZuHekr0B — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 5, 2023

“So I’m just gonna try not to do as many of those,” she said, once the coughing had stopped. “This is gonna happen again tonight. There’s so many bugs. There’s a thousand of them. Anyway, this has been fun.”

Now, most regular people’s encounters with insects don’t make news. But of course Swift’s did. Videos of the moment were shared widely on social media, with people joking about the insect’s luck. (“Can you believe A BUG went to the eras tour AND met Taylor swift and I DIDNT????,” one fan wrote.)

But here’s where — at least in that moment — we Earthlings had something in common with the pop star: We all eat bugs. Like, all the time. Whether we breathe them in, like Swift did, or eat them in our food, it’s common for people to ingest insects.

“Bugs are everywhere,” says Jerome Grant, an entomology professor at the University of Tennessee. “They’re part of our lives. They’re not going anywhere, and we’re not going anywhere, so we have to learn to live with them, even if it means swallowing them sometimes.”

Most of them, particularly the ones that we would commonly inhale or ingest through our food, are totally harmless, he says. Some people might have allergies triggered by cockroaches or the scales (which are winglike structures) on moths, he notes, but you’d have to consume them in large quantities to notice. People with shellfish allergies are more likely to have reactions to bugs because insects belong to the phylum Arthropoda, which refers to their “jointed appendages,” which are like those of shrimp, lobsters and crayfish.

But in general, for most people? “Just a little extra protein,” Grant says.

Pinning down how many bugs we’re actually consuming on a regular basis is difficult.

Grant has seen estimates online claiming that people eat 1 to 2 pounds worth of insects a year, a possibility that has been repeated in outlets including the New York Times and even Scientific American. This he finds extremely implausible. An average bug weighs 2.5 to 3 milligrams, he figures, meaning that to reach that two pounds, you would have to consume more than 300,000 insects annually, even assuming the bugs were on the larger side. Nobody’s eating 800-plus insects a day.

He is also unconvinced by anecdotal reports of people accidentally breathing in large quantities of bugs while they sleep, which he thinks would probably wake folks up. “Do you know anyone who has eaten a spider in their sleep?” he asks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has indicated that the rumored estimate of 1 or 2 pounds annually is far overblown. “It’s predicted that you’ll eat as much as 1 pound of insects in your lifetime — by accident, of course,” the department wrote in a page about insects written for kids.

To get a sense of how that might happen, there’s the FDA’s “Food Defect Levels Handbook,” which might be one of the more terrifying government documents out there. Basically, it outlines how much gross stuff — everything from insect bits to rodent hair to cigarette butts — that is permitted in various foods. In cornmeal, for example, it’s okay have one whole insect or 25 insect fragments in every 50 grams, or about a quarter of a cup. Citrus juices are allowed five fly eggs or one maggot per cup. Wheat flour can have 75 or more insect fragments in every half cup or so.

So that’s the stuff that (might) be in our food (though it’s important to note that these are the upper limits allowable, not that the insects are actually present in such quantities). And plenty of people around the world, of course, eat insects on purpose.

In addition, there are the ones you inhale, a la Swift. That happens pretty rarely, Grant says, and you usually know when it happens. He figures, just by way of anecdotal measurement, that he’s breathed in bugs two or three times this year. You might suck in more if you are outdoors a lot; bikers, both cyclists and motor-bikers, and people who spend a lot of time on riding lawn mowers are more likely to encounter them. And your odds go up in places where lights draw them, such as at a baseball game or an outdoor concert.

Grant says Swift offered the perfect model for dealing with a bug that — however it happens — has found its way into your mouth. “She didn’t overreact,” he says. “She made a joke and even turned it into something positive for her fans.” And he notes that Swift appears to have survived the ordeal without missing a beat. “She seems just fine now!”

