6 snack recipes for road trips, camp and long summer days

While the prospect of a long road trip can send me in a “Supermarket Sweep”-style sprint down the grocery aisles, I also know that even if I pack just one homemade treat, I’ll feel a little better. Plus, snacks you make yourself taste pretty darn good, and many are easy recipes the kids can help with to stay occupied for at least a little while.
Here are some prime possibilities from our Recipe Finder.
Party Mix
Pictured above. Inspired by the recipe on the box of Chex cereals, this variation changes up the add-ins slightly and leans heavily on the Worcestershire sauce for punch. You can tweak the blend of crunchy cereal and nuts as desired. Get the recipe.
Savory Cereal Snack Mix
Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger’s adaptation of the Chex classic uses olive oil, whole-grain cereal and protein-rich beans and nuts for a better-for-you snack. Get the recipe.
Cookie Butter Puppy Chow
Similarly, I took the standard puppy chow/Muddy Buddies recipe and made it vegan and nut-free, thanks to coconut oil, dairy-free chocolate chips and cookie butter. Get the recipe.
Homemade Cheez-Its
If you’re only in it for the Cheez-Its, you deserve a homemade version with lots of bold cheese flavor bursting through. Get the recipe.
Stovetop Granola
I’m the type of person who will eat granola straight out of the bag, but, of course, you can put it on top of yogurt for a more protein-packed meal or snack. (See also Air Fryer Chocolate Chili Crisp Granola and Holiday Granola.) Get the recipe.
Maple Peanuts and Popcorn
This recipe captures some of the sweetness and crunch of a famous packaged treat but with much less sugar. Get the recipe.