5 strawberry recipes that embrace the fruit’s savory side

By
June 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Both tart and sweet, strawberries are at home in any type of recipe. But when not eating them straight out of hand or with a bowl of yogurt and granola, I tend to relegate them to desserts. Consider this a reminder to myself — and you — that strawberries can be used in savory applications, too. Here are five recipes from our database that prove just that.

Strawberry Spinach Salad

Above. The fruit adds a juicy bite to this salad of spinach, sugared pecans and tangy feta tossed in a honey-balsamic vinaigrette. Get the recipe.

Elle Sweet and Sour Strawberries

The “sweet and sour” part of this dish’s name is from the gastrique that gets tossed with the strawberries. Quick-pickled celery, toasted hazelnuts and fresh herbs round out this recipe from Elle in the District’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Get the recipe.

Strawberry and Champagne Soup

This dish calls for frozen strawberries, meaning that it can be made year-round as a bright start to a meal. Get the recipe.

Strawberry Tabbouleh

This unconventional take on the Middle Eastern salad throws caution to the wind by using strawberries instead of tomatoes, including much more bulgur than parsley and adding crumbled feta. Get the recipe.

Grilled Chicken Salad With Sugar Snap Peas and Strawberries

Juicy strawberries combined with crisp sugar snap peas fill this salad with loads of textures. Get the recipe.

