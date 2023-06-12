5 strawberry recipes that embrace the fruit’s savory side

Strawberry Spinach Salad
Above. The fruit adds a juicy bite to this salad of spinach, sugared pecans and tangy feta tossed in a honey-balsamic vinaigrette. Get the recipe.
Elle Sweet and Sour Strawberries
The “sweet and sour” part of this dish’s name is from the gastrique that gets tossed with the strawberries. Quick-pickled celery, toasted hazelnuts and fresh herbs round out this recipe from Elle in the District’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Get the recipe.
Strawberry and Champagne Soup
This dish calls for frozen strawberries, meaning that it can be made year-round as a bright start to a meal. Get the recipe.
Strawberry Tabbouleh
This unconventional take on the Middle Eastern salad throws caution to the wind by using strawberries instead of tomatoes, including much more bulgur than parsley and adding crumbled feta. Get the recipe.
Grilled Chicken Salad With Sugar Snap Peas and Strawberries
Juicy strawberries combined with crisp sugar snap peas fill this salad with loads of textures. Get the recipe.