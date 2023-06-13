Emeril Lagasse is a cooking legend. Is his 20-year-old son, E.J., next?

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW ORLEANS — Emeril Lagasse is going to need a glass of white burgundy to talk about his place in the American cooking landscape he helped mold. The 63-year-old restaurateur who has educated audiences on big, bold flavors for three decades and entertained them every time he bellowed “Bam!” or “Kick it up a notch!” is smiling at those who’ve asked him where he has been for the past few years or what the future looks like. Lagasse, a master of Cajun and Creole cooking, laughs after taking a sip inside the private wine room, saying he’s where he’s always been — at his namesake restaurant, Emeril’s.

While the future might have the last name Lagasse, it’s no longer exclusively in reference to the OG of celebrity chefs in the United States. The reason is because of his son, E.J. Lagasse, the chef patron at the flagship restaurant who trained with some of the best chefs in the world at Michelin-starred restaurants before returning to the kitchen he grew up in.

Advertisement

And he’s 20.

“Well, I’m not ready to retire,” Emeril said in late May, “but I have given E.J. the space he needs to do what he has to do here.”

That space has been about E.J. leading a culinary makeover of his father’s famous food, injecting new life into what’s been one of New Orleans’ most beloved establishments since it opened in 1990. In doing so, E.J. and his staff are proving themselves each night to diners and skeptics questioning why Emeril handed over the keys to the kitchen to his son, who can’t even legally drink yet.

“I am well aware that I am the luckiest guy on the planet,” E.J. said. “I’m not the best cook on the planet, I know that. I’m not the best manager on the planet. But there’s a weird comfort that I find in that, because I’m confident in my ability to put a team together and my palate in the sense that I know what good food is.”

Advertisement

The world-class chefs who’ve worked with both Emeril and E.J. say the son has a chance to be better than his father — and his ascension is about his years of training and skill, not his name or nepotism. Emeril pointed to the refinement E.J. has brought to the reimagined menu, like when he turned Emeril’s famous Potato Alexa dish from an indulgent twice-baked potato with truffle and cheese into a sculpted steamed potato topped with aioli, parmesan and an emulsion of truffles and mushrooms (surrounded in a pond of truffle-butter sauce).

“The story of the cuisine for both of them is very different but very united in a way,” said Daniel Boulud, the acclaimed chef and Michelin-starred restaurateur who had invited E.J. to work with him in his New York kitchen. “E.J. is really making his mark.”

Eric Ripert, the celebrity chef and mentor to E.J. during his time working at the Michelin-starred Le Bernardin, goes one step further in assessing what E.J.’s rise at Emeril’s means.

“I know one day, and I don’t want to jinx it, but he’s going to be one of the most talented American chefs of his generation,” Ripert said. “It’s already happening.”

‘I want to be a chef’

Before there was the son, there was the father — the boy with the Portuguese mother from Fall River, Mass., who was eventually crowned by many as the culinary king of New Orleans.

Advertisement

Despite being initially told by New Orleans restaurateur Ella Brennan that he was too young to work at Commander’s Palace, Emeril persuaded her to let him succeed Paul Prudhomme in 1982. He became the executive chef at the Creole institution at age 23. When he opened his own restaurant and later became the face of the fledgling Food Network, Emeril found crossover appeal in pop culture through everyman explanations of high-end recipes that families could make at home and a showmanship that brought studio audiences to their feet every time he seasoned food and yelled one of his catchphrases.

“Emeril is the Elvis of food television,” said celebrity chef and Food Network star Guy Fieri, describing what Emeril did every night as “a full-on culinary rock concert.”

Fieri had goose bumps remembering Emeril’s kindness, specifically when Fieri’s father-in-law died and Emeril told him when they were in Mexico to travel on his private plane so he could get to Rhode Island as fast as possible to be with his family. “Emeril didn’t know me that well, but I got back less than 24 hours later from when my wife called. It was the neatest thing in the world,” Fieri said.

Added Susie Fogelson, who worked with Emeril during her time as head of marketing at Food Network, “He set the barometer for what greatness is.”

Advertisement

When Emeril’s show was canceled in late 2007, he went through what he describes as “an incredible transition” in his career.

“I got over it and said: ‘You know what? I’m just going to take a break and then I’m going to do what I want to do,’” Emeril recalled.

That meant still being on TV and dedicating himself to his restaurants in New Orleans and Las Vegas, but also spending more time with the four children that he sometimes did not see as much during filming, he said. E.J. was already peeling carrots for chicken noodle soup and being shown how to use a chef’s knife when he realized that his dad might be better known for his cooking than for his role as Marlon the Gator in the Disney film “The Princess and the Frog.”

Then, when E.J. was around 10, he had an epiphany while out to dinner with Emeril and his mother, Alden Lovelace, at Cafe Boulud on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The realization came in the form of a pomegranate-glazed duck, his “first fancy dinner” with his parents from a decade ago that E.J. recently recalled in vivid detail.

“I remember finishing the duck, getting in the car and looking at my dad being like, ‘Yeah, I want to be a chef,’” E.J. said. “And he was just like, ‘Oh God, oh no.’ My mom had the same reaction.”

‘You don’t see talent like that in your kitchen’

The beginning wasn’t smooth. E.J. said he burned a batch of crème brûlée and dropped a bunch of eggs one day in, of all places, Emeril’s — “It was here, the restaurant that I’m now the chef at!”

Advertisement

Starting at around 12, E.J. began staging at other restaurants to learn and be exposed to new techniques and cuisines. Ripert recalled being struck at how E.J., then 13, felt like an “old soul” in his mature, articulate speech and responsibility in the kitchen when he staged for the chef at Le Bernardin. E.J. admits he lied to the staff about his age. That didn’t matter to Ripert, who saw how much more refined and lighter his cooking was than Emeril’s.

“You don’t see talent like that in your kitchen every day,” Ripert said.

After graduating in 2022 from the culinary program at Johnson & Wales, his father’s alma mater, E.J. worked at two three-star Michelin restaurants, Core in London and Frantzén in Stockholm. His lease in England was ending when his parents came to visit just before his birthday last year, he recalled. That’s when his father had a request.

Advertisement

“He goes, ‘You’ve seen what we’ve been doing at the restaurant, and I’d love to have you come back down,’” E.J. remembered. Emeril had a slightly different version: “It was just like, ‘It’s time to come back to the flagship.’”

‘Let’s see what happens’

The two never talked about E.J. taking over as chef before he came back to New Orleans. Not long after E.J. started playing around with Emeril’s menu, the son placed in front of his father his idea for a revamped Potato Alexa, which made Emeril feel proud rather than defensive, E.J. said. Another conversation had E.J., then 19, asking his dad if he could do what he did to Potato Alexa to the entire menu.

“He was like: ‘That would make you the chef. Do you want to be the chef?’” E.J. recalled his father asking him. “I said yeah and he said, ‘Okay, let’s see what happens.’”

When word got out last year about the change in the kitchen, the culinary world was left wondering why Emeril had let his son take over his restaurant so early in his career. But those who know E.J. and have seen his work firsthand scoffed at the suggestion that age should restrict talent.

Advertisement

“Mozart was playing piano at 5 years old,” Ripert said, laughing.

“That apple didn’t fall far from the tree at all,” Fieri said of E.J. following in his dad’s footsteps.

Emeril himself was facing questions of nepotism until colleagues reminded him that his son had already probably forgotten more through his training and experience than most chefs will ever learn. Emeril will lean on his son as the restaurant undergoes a renovation later this year to go along with the revitalized menu.

“He hasn’t stopped learning,” Emeril said of his son. “He’s pushing himself and wants to get better every day.”

‘I have a responsibility to my dad’

A night at Emeril’s under E.J.’s vision is an hours-long, high-end journey through Louisiana culture with a chef who is as obsessed with serving great food as he is with the details that go unnoticed. His first order of business as chef patron was to have everyone in the kitchen watch “The Last Dance,” the Emmy Award-winning docuseries on Michael Jordan and his last season with the Chicago Bulls, in which Jordan’s obsession with greatness motivates every decision he makes.

Advertisement

E.J. speaks of waking up in the middle of the night to see if they have enough carrots prepared for the next day, and walking a couple of blocks from his apartment in the Warehouse District to the restaurant to make sure. When presenting a smoked salmon cheesecake, the first of eight courses on E.J.’s “classics” section of the menu, the chef emphasizes that he tried 121 varieties of caviar in a single sitting to find the right one. The best one he tasted was the 83rd spoon.

“I have a responsibility to my dad, I have a responsibility to guests who’ve been coming here,” E.J. said before the dinner service. “I have a responsibility to myself to be able to prove to myself that I’m able to manage this and do this.”

There is no Michelin Guide yet in Louisiana, but Emeril believes that Michelin will eventually be forced to look at what his son has done at the restaurant. The elder Lagasse is now more reserved than he once was, but that hasn’t slowed him down from starring on streaming platforms or opening restaurants across the world. The difference now is he’s having fun with a son who has the chance to make his own name — and extend the legacy of one of the country’s most recognized food families.

“One of the things for me was I had trouble letting go,” Emeril said. “I don’t have that feeling anymore with E.J.”

The proud father added, “I can’t wait for you to eat his food.”

GiftOutline Gift Article