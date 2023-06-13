A Peking-style sauce turns pork chops and more into big-flavored meals

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over the years, I’ve struggled to find a good way to prepare boneless pork chops. They cook quickly, so I’m often tempted to pick them up when I’m browsing in the supermarket for weeknight supper ingredients. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Often, I end up slicing the meat and tossing it into stir-fries, which is great but limiting.

Some months ago, I found a terrific 30-minute recipe for them in Suzie Lee’s “Simply Chinese” cookbook, which is a great resource for busy home cooks who love Chinese food, because it is filled with recipes for flavorful dishes that come together quickly.

Her Peking Pork Chops are a notable example. Lee lightly pounds the chops just to tenderize them, cuts them into chunks and briefly marinates them — just five minutes, but you can leave them for up to 12 hours if you like.

She then dusts the pieces in a mixture of cornstarch and flour and fries them before tossing them in a big-flavored Peking-style sauce made with ketchup, chili oil, hoisin sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, salt and five-spice powder.

The result was a dish of tender, big-flavored pork that we’ve enjoyed again and again.

“The sauce is so tasty that you can use any meat or veg as an alternative to pork,” Lee writes in her cookbook. And she’s right. I’ve tried it on fried chicken tenders as well as roasted potatoes. I imagine it would be terrific on crisped tofu cubes as well.

“Simply Chinese” is the first cookbook from Lee, the 2020 winner of the BBC’s “Best Home Cook” competition, who went on to host her own BBC show in Northern Ireland, where she grew up.

Her parents, who hailed from Hong Kong, ran Man Lee, a Chinese takeout restaurant, which her father, Peter, still operates in Lisburn. She credits her family, especially her mother, Celia, who died in 2000 when Lee was 16, with giving her a love for cooking.

In her book, which has been translated into several languages, she recalls how in 1999 her mother refused to cook the Christmas meal for her family, forcing Lee to take the reins and prepare food for more than 40 relatives. The Peking Pork Chops recipe was handed down to her from her “Auntie” Linda, who made the dish for family gatherings.

Lee continues to embrace the opportunities that have come her way after winning the BBC cooking competition, while still working as an accountant and raising her two children, Zander and Odie.

As I’ve cooked my way through the cookbook, I’ve learned lots of tips and tricks for getting a meal on the table a little more quickly. That’s as Lee intended because, as she notes, she knows the value of a good “rustle-up” — one of the challenges in the BBC competition, which means pulling together a meal from what’s in the pantry or refrigerator. She often offers variations or ways to use a dish’s sauce in a different way.

She gets what it’s like to be busy but still want to cook at home: She may offer a recipe for making your own bao buns, but she also notes that you can buy them ready-made. Her goal is to get people into the kitchen cooking.

As she notes, “food for me is the cornerstone of family life as it brings everyone together.”

