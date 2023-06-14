8 recipes for Father’s Day inspired by the dads in our lives

Vegetarian Frito Pie
Above. When Food editor Joe Yonan was a new foster parent, this Frito Pie was always a crowd-pleaser for the whole family. Filled with Fritos, shredded Mexican cheese and vegetarian chili, it’s a reliably comforting meal that got “two small thumbs up” from his foster son. Get the recipe.
Marcella Hazan’s Tomato Sauce III
“Selling food was my father’s work, and cooking it was his passion,” sports editor Matthew Vita writes. His father made plenty of Italian classics, like a luxuriously layered lasagna and stuffed artichokes. Now, Vita passes on his love of food to his son with this classic sauce recipe from Marcella Hazan. Get the recipe.
Twice-Baked Potatoes
“To Nick Heil, this was heaven on a plate,” food reporter Emily Heil writes. Her father always requested the same meal on his birthday and Father’s Day, and these cheesy, comforting twice-baked potatoes were an essential part of it. “Maybe, as he knew all along, it’s good to find something you love and enjoy it for as long as you can.” Get the recipe.
Chale Sauce With Sardines
This recipe from food writer and cookbook author Zoe Adjonyoh is based on a meal that her father used to make for her. In her cookbook, “Zoe’s Ghana Kitchen,” she remembers him preparing this simple but flavor-packed sauce with just about any kind of fish or meat. No sardines? Try it with chicken or tofu. Get the recipe.
Masala Omelet
“When I was little, my Dad would make me and my sister omelets, either plain or with a bit of tomato,” former Food editorial aide Kari Sonde writes. To her, the thin omelets filled with spices and aromatics are an act of precision and love. Get the recipe.
Cheese-Crusted Grilled Cheese With Ham and Spicy Honey
Cookbook author JJ Goode says this grilled cheese might have been his father’s greatest culinary triumph. With a crispy crust of American cheese and additions of ham and spicy honey, Goode later came to realize how the delicious sandwich could also demonstrate patience and care. Get the recipe. For a vegan version, try this Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese Sandwich.
Beans With Smoked Pork Neck Bones
“A slice of cornbread, a ladle of Southern-style pinto beans and a dollop of sweet pickle relish, and my dad is a satisfied customer,” staff writer Aaron Hutcherson says. His father and this warm meal “share similarities in what they embody and provide: humility, comfort and what one needs to make it in this world.” Get the recipe.
Pasta With Vegan Sausage, Cauliflower and Kale
As Joe Yonan has learned, one of the many challenges of fatherhood is finding quick meals that satisfy both parents and kids. This pasta has it all: It’s plant-based, full of vegetables, has plenty of protein and has become a quick favorite of his teenage foster son. Get the recipe.