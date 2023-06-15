BLT clams belong on your summer playlist

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This column comes from the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here to get one weeknight dinner recipe, tips for substitutions, techniques and more in your inbox Monday through Thursday. The United States is a nation that loves a tomato sandwich. Americans love them plain with mayonnaise, grilled with cheese or dressed up with bacon and lettuce in a BLT.

The thing about the BLT is that it’s a formula that you can add anything to: spice, smoked salmon, avocado, cheese. What if, I thought some weeks ago, you applied the flavors of a BLT to something else? What if you gave quick-cooking clams the bacon, lettuce and tomato treatment?

At first, I thought I could make a salad, with lettuce, fresh tomatoes, croutons and bacon bits, and add steamed clams on top. This turned out to be boring. The individual elements were fine on their own, but there was no sauce to tie them together. Plus, the best parts of the BLT — ripe tomato and smoky bacon — didn’t get a chance to flavor the clams. I tried adding a creamy dressing, but it didn't help.

Advertisement

For my next attempt, I thought croutons cooked in bacon fat might be a tasty way to mingle two of the components. The bacon croutons were fantastic — I ate almost all of them in one sitting, popping them into my mouth like popcorn. Then, I sweated the tomatoes and lettuce for a few minutes before adding the clams. This gave the clams some flavor, but the soggy lettuce was a dealbreaker. The croutons were also difficult to eat in the same bite as a meaty clam.

In the end, I mashed these two ideas together. For my BLT clams, you’ll start by making bacon breadcrumbs: Saute chopped bacon, then stir in panko breadcrumbs, letting them toast in the bacon fat. Scoop them out of the pot and add tomatoes, a little white wine and clams. (Don’t forget to clean your clams very well! Bits of sand or dirt will ruin the dish.) Cover the pot and let the tomatoes melt into a sauce as the clams cook. They’ll only take a few minutes to peek open, their meat plumping in the tomato-scented steam. As they open, pluck them out of the pot and plop them atop a bowl of chopped romaine. Simmer the tomatoes and wine for a few minutes, to reduce it slightly, and then pour it over the clams and lettuce — that’s your salad dressing.

All that’s left to do is sprinkle on all of those golden, bacon-scented breadcrumbs. They’ll nestle into each clam, coating them with crunch and rounding out the winning flavors of a BLT.

Gift this article Gift Article