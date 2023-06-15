Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Riesling from Germany’s Mosel region can be an ideal summer wine — low in alcohol and bracing with refreshing acidity. As with this week’s great value by Karl Kaspar, it is also affordable. Keep some chilled for those warm evenings on the patio. We also have two more reds from France’s Rhone Valley, continuing my theme from last week. These are great for grilled or roasted meat.

GREAT VALUE

Karl Kaspar Riesling Kabinett 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Mosel, Germany, $15

This wine should help convince riesling skeptics: fruity, beautifully balanced between sweetness and acidity, and low-alcohol. Try this with spicy food, garlicky dips, grilled seafood — or just about anything. Most of all, don’t worry about sweetness — the key is the balance with the fruit and acidity. Alcohol by volume: 8 percent. Bottle weight: 400 grams (Light).

Imported by the Marchetti Co. Distributed locally by DMV Distributing.

Château Beaubois, Denim by Beaubois Costières de Nîmes 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Rhone Valley, France, $20

The wine’s name and its label pay homage to the history of Nîmes, a city at the southern end of the Rhone Valley. A trading center known for its weavers, Nîmes is the birthplace of denim (“de Nîmes). A blend of syrah, grenache and cinsault, the wine fits the palate comfortably, regular fit with a skosh more room in the seat. No skinny jeans here. Certified organic. Vegan. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 695 grams (Average).

Imported by Natural Merchants.

Ferraton Père & Fils Côtes-du-Rhône Villages Plan de Dieu 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Rhone Valley, France, $22

Savory and deep, with flavors of black cherry, fig compote and tobacco, this wine is like a meditation. It grounds you, draws you in toward a calm center and keeps you there through a long finish. It holds its high alcohol in a delicate balance. Plan de Dieu is one of the “named villages” of the Côtes-du-Rhône Villages appellation. ABV: 15 percent. BW: 475 grams (Light).

Imported by Sera Wine Imports. Distributed locally by Baron Francois.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

