Salmon and lentils make a flavorful, healthful duo

Salmon and lentils, one of my all-time favorite food duos, complement each other in every way. Flavor-wise, the lentils’ earthiness tempers the rich, buttery fish; texture-wise, the tiny legumes create an ideal, just-starchy-enough bed to nestle the flaky salmon; and health-wise, together they make a meal that’s packed with nutrients, including plenty of protein, and fiber.

In this recipe, the pair is run through the garden and tied together with a ribbon of Dijon mustard for a dish that brims with color, flavor and nourishment.

The garden comes into play as fresh shallot, tomatoes, spinach and thyme are sautéed with the lentils. I am partial to beluga (a.k.a. black) or French lentils because of their elegant, caviar-like appearance, and because they hold shape so well, but brown or green lentils would work here too. (You can also used canned lentils here to make this an exceptionally rush-hour-friendly dinner.)

The tomato and spinach get cooked just long enough to soften but retain their fresh, summery vibrancy. Lemon juice, zest and Dijon mustard add brightness and a lovely tang. That mustard, along with some lemon juice and a drop of honey, is also used to create a glaze for the salmon, which may be grilled or cooked in a grill pan or skillet.

The glistening salmon fillet is served atop the vegetable-laced, seasoned lentils for a meal that truly hits the sweet spot where delicious and healthy meet.

