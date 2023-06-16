Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The menu at Saga tells you its patatas bravas are “not traditional.” Still, it’s a surprise when chef Enrique Limardo’s version of Spain’s popular spicy potatoes shows up as a thin golden disc hovering over a brilliant romesco with sunny dots that smack of fruit and fire. Patatas bravas are typically cubed, fried potatoes draped with a combination of olive oil, smoked paprika and tomato paste. Saga’s spiral is many fine rings, made with the help of a Japanese mandoline; the creamy yellow accents turn out to be a puree of tangerine peel and habanero.

There’s a lot going on, but it’s all delicious fun. My server smiles when he shares the secret ingredient in the romesco: “Crushed Doritos.” This chips fan laps it up.

Say hola to yet another draw from the Seven Restaurant Group, a collection of dining rooms that includes multiple branches of the casual Immigrant Food, the upscale Imperfecto, Joy by Seven Reasons in Chevy Chase and the Latin American-inspired Seven Reasons (poised to close on 14th Street and reopen elsewhere in the District this fall). Saga opened in May in the Ritz-Carlton in the West End, the same neighborhood as Imperfecto. Too close for comfort, chef? The Venezuela native says he’s giving customers a different experience at his latest project. Saga taps into his five years in Spain, where he attended cooking school in San Sebastian and went on to work for some of the country’s greatest chefs, no less than Ferran Adrià and the three Roca brothers.

Your first taste of the hotel restaurant should be refreshment from the bar, a chic vision in white — stools, counter, barrel-vaulted ceiling — and the source of such imaginative combinations as the frothy Saga cocktail, coaxed from gin, tea, plums, cinnamon, honey and egg whites. Like its siblings, the restaurant offers a descriptive cocktail menu illustrated with corresponding glass shapes, a preview that might include a profile from the bartender: “If a piña colada had a baby with French toast,” one mixer said.

The restaurant’s placement in a hotel presents some challenges: Saga is open three meals a day, seven days a week, and it is also responsible for room service. The dining room staff, smartly dressed in royal purple jackets, never lets you see them sweat, though. It helps that the opening team, including chef de cuisine Mileyda “Mile” Montezuma, was culled from Limardo’s other restaurants, whose service members rival the polished pros found at every Fabio Trabocchi establishment. Ask about the pan con tomate, another staple of tapas bars across Spain, and you’re informed that five kinds of tomato are applied to the house-baked sourdough, which you can fact-check by tasting the upgraded classic. The snack, garnished with a frizzy trail of parsley, comes with a little atomizer filled with tomato water, which a server directs us to spray on the multihued garden. We laugh, follow orders, and laugh again when I later find the spritz in my coat pocket and mistake it for a Tom Ford sample. (I spent the rest of the day smelling like a Caprese salad.)

Saga follows the Westend Bistro in this space, retaining only the windows that wrap around much of the dining room, pulling in light by day and capturing a steady stream of passersby. The interior, from the same firm that dressed the handsome Imperfecto, is intentionally minimalist, a canvas for Limardo’s beautiful creations. Voyeurs want a table near the glass; privacy seekers should ask for the curtain-shrouded banquettes near the visible kitchen. Spanish guitar music lets us imagine we’re in another world capital: Madrid.

Diners could be forgiven for thinking they’re in an art gallery when the octopus carpaccio is dropped off, a fetching mosaic strewn with edible flowers and bright lime zest. The same is true of the plump pickled mussels, carpeted with pickled carrot coins and green mango, their tang contrasted with saffron-bold mayonnaise. I get the sense tweezers are involved in the making of a lot of the food. I know a lot of flowers and herbs are arranged just so here and there. Cured tuna, ruddy as meat and salty as country ham, is served in upright curls atop a creamy whip of goat cheese and fava beans, plus chickpeas (digging has its rewards), everything encased in a delicate whole-wheat shell. This is playful food. Saga is the first restaurant to serve me potato chips with octopus.

The Spanish accent is reinforced with rice-based main courses. Saga showcases short-grained bomba rice, prized for its ability to absorb liquid without bursting. The choices reflect different regions of Spain, and I’m particularly enamored of the crackling duck confit staged with tangy tomatoes on a shallow bed of golden rice, enriched with brown butter, that gets scraped to the finish. I have yet to try a skillet I wouldn’t race to shovel again, although the green bomba, flavored with an emulsion of parsley and poached hake, was a touch salty.

If you wonder why eating out has gotten so expensive, consider, among other details, the time and people it takes to make so much of the food at Saga. The suckling pig, for example, is butchered in-house, cured, washed, then cooked in a vacuum pack with seasonings including oranges, rosemary and garlic — a three-day process. Several diners can feast on the beast, which shows up with crisp mahogany skin and succulent meat, on a bed of rice that’s fragrant with fresh coconut and surrounded by juicy pineapple chunks, stinging with vinegar. A red pool of salsa criolla completes the $125 main course.

A few items fail to quicken the pulse. The croquettes prove surprisingly bland, and pleasing as it is, steak tartare is a head-scratcher. I figure the appetizer is there to appease the less adventurous customer. Also, the wine prices! Too many hover in the triple digits — putting on the Ritz, if you will.

Did you expect churros for dessert? You get them at Saga, but like every Spanish dish before them, the sugared wands have been reimagined, in this case, with porcini powder on their crisp surface, guajillo in their chocolate base, and a glass skull as a vase. Another dessert, another pleasure. A scoop of soft gianduja — think chocolate fudge crossed with hazelnut velvet — is presented inside a clear cloche, shimmering with beads of olive oil that flood the mouth and temper the sweetness of the centerpiece. A tuft of blow-torched cotton candy caps a flute of tamarillo ice cream, chewy honeycomb and a foam that mimics crema catalana.

Lots of restaurants, with another on the horizon, translate to nonstop R&D, says Limardo, who creates dishes in his sleep. “I dream about it,” he says. So do his grateful fans.

Saga

1190 22nd St. NW. 202-480-9892. thesagadc.com. Open for indoor and outdoor dining 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for breakfast daily; 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch daily; 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dinner. Prices: dinner appetizers $13 to $29, main courses $40 to $190. Sound check: 76 decibels/Must speak with raised voice. Accessibility: no barriers to entry; ADA-compliant restrooms.

