12 recipes for Juneteenth cookouts, including ribs and red velvet cake

June 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
June 19, a.k.a. Juneteenth, is a holiday that marks the anniversary of the day in 1865 when the enslaved people of Galveston, Tex., were told they were free, two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Traditionally observed by those with ties to the region, it became a federal holiday in 2021, and its observance continues to grow.

Like African Americans, Juneteenth celebrations are not a monolith. However, the most common thread when celebrating is the color red, which symbolizes resilience and joy. Should you wish to mark the occasion, I’ve assembled recipes from our database for my ideal Juneteenth cookout, full of barbecued and grilled meats, flavorful sides, thirst-quenching beverages and crowd-pleasing desserts.

What to know about Juneteenth and its significance to American history

Groups gather in Black Lives Matter Plaza for the Million Moe March on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Amanda Voisard for The Washington Post)
Juneteenth — a combination of the words June and nineteenth — has been celebrated for decades by Black communities as Emancipation Day. Here’s how it’s celebrated and which states observe the holiday.
A wax figure of Abraham Lincoln rests his hand on a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)
What is the history behind Juneteenth? On June 19, 1865, Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Tex. — two months after the Civil War had ended — to deliver the belated news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Texas.
A Juneteenth parade winds around Annapolis in 2021. (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post)
Over 100 years later, the celebration of freedom continues. Here are the 15 best Juneteenth events across the D.C. area.

Grilled Hot Links With Chow-Chow

Pictured above. Hot links are spicy sausages that can be made from pork, beef or a blend. In this recipe from food blogger Meiko Temple, she serves them with chow-chow, a tart and sweet relish traditionally made in the South to preserve end-of-season produce. Get the recipe.

Lemon and Herb Chicken

In this recipe from acclaimed pitmaster Rodney Scott, a spatchcocked chicken is marinated in lemon juice and fresh herbs. Get the recipe.

How to spatchcock a chicken

Jerk Chicken

For chicken that packs more of a punch, this jerk chicken recipe from “Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul” by Lazarus Lynch is the way to go. Get the recipe.

Cherry-Bourbon Glazed Ribs

Ribs might be my favorite dish to grill. This recipe from food writer Allison Robicelli treats them to a brown sugar spice rub before slathering them with a cherry-bourbon glaze. Get the recipe.

Janice Canaday’s Potato Salad

No cookout is complete without potato salad, and this traditional mayo-based version won’t disappoint. Get the recipe.

5 potato salad recipes that showcase the dish’s versatility

Apple-Fennel Coleslaw

Slaws are a necessary cookout side to act as a bright, crunchy counterpart to rich, grilled meats. This nontraditional version from recipe developer Angela Davis features cabbage and fennel tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette. Get the recipe.

Watermelon and Cucumber Salad With Ginger, Lime and Mint

If you want to do a little more than simply cutting a watermelon and serving it as is, combine it with cucumber, ginger, lime and mint for extra vibrancy. Get the recipe.

How to cut a watermelon

Sorrel (Caribbean Red Drink)

“This beloved drink is a modern take on traditional African hibiscus ginger tea, and is often said to revitalize the mind, body and soul,” master herbalist and shop owner Sunyatta Amen wrote. “In fact, the color red is often associated with ancestral reverence in West African traditions.” Get the recipe.

Sweet Potato Spritz Cocktail

This recipe, adapted from “Watermelon and Red Birds” by Nicole A. Taylor, starts with a syrup infused with sweet potatoes, vanilla and warming spices to flavor a refreshing spritz cocktail. Get the recipe.

Nicole Taylor’s Juneteenth cookbook celebrates Black joy amid sorrow

Red Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting

This celebration cake is a classic at Juneteenth. “This versatile version pulls from generations of red velvet recipes for a cake that’s well-balanced and not too sweet,” staff writer Daniela Galarza wrote. “It’s also supremely tender and, as the name declares, velvety in texture.” Get the recipe.

Red velvet cake is ‘the color of joy.’ Here’s how it rose into America’s dessert canon.

Strawberry Creme Fraiche Sherbet

For a cool, tart treat to end the meal, spin up a batch of this sherbet. The base needs to be refrigerated for at least 8 hours before churning, so you’ll need to plan ahead to enjoy a scoop of this dessert. Get the recipe.

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

With a pretzel crust, cream cheese middle and strawberry gelatin top, this Midwestern classic is built to serve a crowd. Get the recipe.

