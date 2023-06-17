12 recipes for Juneteenth cookouts, including ribs and red velvet cake

Like African Americans, Juneteenth celebrations are not a monolith. However, the most common thread when celebrating is the color red, which symbolizes resilience and joy. Should you wish to mark the occasion, I’ve assembled recipes from our database for my ideal Juneteenth cookout, full of barbecued and grilled meats, flavorful sides, thirst-quenching beverages and crowd-pleasing desserts.
Grilled Hot Links With Chow-Chow
Pictured above. Hot links are spicy sausages that can be made from pork, beef or a blend. In this recipe from food blogger Meiko Temple, she serves them with chow-chow, a tart and sweet relish traditionally made in the South to preserve end-of-season produce. Get the recipe.
Lemon and Herb Chicken
In this recipe from acclaimed pitmaster Rodney Scott, a spatchcocked chicken is marinated in lemon juice and fresh herbs. Get the recipe.
Jerk Chicken
For chicken that packs more of a punch, this jerk chicken recipe from “Son of a Southern Chef: Cook with Soul” by Lazarus Lynch is the way to go. Get the recipe.
Cherry-Bourbon Glazed Ribs
Ribs might be my favorite dish to grill. This recipe from food writer Allison Robicelli treats them to a brown sugar spice rub before slathering them with a cherry-bourbon glaze. Get the recipe.
Janice Canaday’s Potato Salad
No cookout is complete without potato salad, and this traditional mayo-based version won’t disappoint. Get the recipe.
Apple-Fennel Coleslaw
Slaws are a necessary cookout side to act as a bright, crunchy counterpart to rich, grilled meats. This nontraditional version from recipe developer Angela Davis features cabbage and fennel tossed in an apple cider vinaigrette. Get the recipe.
Watermelon and Cucumber Salad With Ginger, Lime and Mint
If you want to do a little more than simply cutting a watermelon and serving it as is, combine it with cucumber, ginger, lime and mint for extra vibrancy. Get the recipe.
Sorrel (Caribbean Red Drink)
“This beloved drink is a modern take on traditional African hibiscus ginger tea, and is often said to revitalize the mind, body and soul,” master herbalist and shop owner Sunyatta Amen wrote. “In fact, the color red is often associated with ancestral reverence in West African traditions.” Get the recipe.
Sweet Potato Spritz Cocktail
This recipe, adapted from “Watermelon and Red Birds” by Nicole A. Taylor, starts with a syrup infused with sweet potatoes, vanilla and warming spices to flavor a refreshing spritz cocktail. Get the recipe.
Red Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting
This celebration cake is a classic at Juneteenth. “This versatile version pulls from generations of red velvet recipes for a cake that’s well-balanced and not too sweet,” staff writer Daniela Galarza wrote. “It’s also supremely tender and, as the name declares, velvety in texture.” Get the recipe.
Strawberry Creme Fraiche Sherbet
For a cool, tart treat to end the meal, spin up a batch of this sherbet. The base needs to be refrigerated for at least 8 hours before churning, so you’ll need to plan ahead to enjoy a scoop of this dessert. Get the recipe.
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
With a pretzel crust, cream cheese middle and strawberry gelatin top, this Midwestern classic is built to serve a crowd. Get the recipe.