5 bread salad recipes, including panzanella and fattoush

Summer Tomato Panzanella
Pictured above. This is my colleague Tim Carman’s version of the classic Italian dish. It uses the juice drained from the salted tomatoes as the foundation for a flavorful vinaigrette made with garlic, shallot and white wine vinegar. Get the recipe.
Panzanella With White Beans
Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger’s recipe packs in extra nutrition by using crusty whole-grain bread and adding a can of white beans. Get the recipe.
Eggplant Bread Salad
Here’s another summery dish, and it combines baked pita chips with fried eggplant and chopped tomatoes in a tahini-lemon dressing. Get the recipe.
Fattoush Platter
Have fun with this deconstructed sharing platter that riffs on the Lebanese tomato-and-bread salad. (For another variation, see Grilled Pita Fattoush.) Get the recipe.
Spring Chicken in a Pot
Okay, I know I’m pushing the boundaries here, but stick with me. Cubes of bread are flavored by a chicken roasting on top of them, after which they are served with shallots and herbs. Salad, right? Get the recipe.