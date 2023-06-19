5 bread salad recipes, including panzanella and fattoush

June 19, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Summer Panzanella Salad. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Post)
When given the choice between bread or salad, I will always choose bread. The heart wants what the heart wants. But put bread and salad together? Okay, now we’re talking.

Bread salads are featured in cuisines from all over the world. Bread, often crisped a la croutons, brings crispy, craggy texture and filling satisfaction to the table. Use a crusty loaf or even pita. Add a variety of vegetables — fresh or cooked — and there’s not much more I want in a meal. If that sounds like your kind of dish, too, here are some ideas from our Recipe Finder.

Summer Tomato Panzanella

Pictured above. This is my colleague Tim Carman’s version of the classic Italian dish. It uses the juice drained from the salted tomatoes as the foundation for a flavorful vinaigrette made with garlic, shallot and white wine vinegar. Get the recipe.

Panzanella With White Beans

Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger’s recipe packs in extra nutrition by using crusty whole-grain bread and adding a can of white beans. Get the recipe.

Eggplant Bread Salad

Here’s another summery dish, and it combines baked pita chips with fried eggplant and chopped tomatoes in a tahini-lemon dressing. Get the recipe.

Fattoush Platter

Have fun with this deconstructed sharing platter that riffs on the Lebanese tomato-and-bread salad. (For another variation, see Grilled Pita Fattoush.) Get the recipe.

Spring Chicken in a Pot

Okay, I know I’m pushing the boundaries here, but stick with me. Cubes of bread are flavored by a chicken roasting on top of them, after which they are served with shallots and herbs. Salad, right? Get the recipe.

