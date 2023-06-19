5 bread salad recipes, including panzanella and fattoush

When given the choice between bread or salad , I will always choose bread. The heart wants what the heart wants. But put bread and salad together? Okay, now we’re talking.

Bread salads are featured in cuisines from all over the world. Bread, often crisped a la croutons, brings crispy, craggy texture and filling satisfaction to the table. Use a crusty loaf or even pita. Add a variety of vegetables — fresh or cooked — and there’s not much more I want in a meal. If that sounds like your kind of dish, too, here are some ideas from our Recipe Finder.