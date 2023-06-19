Rather than wine, balsamic vinegar starts with just grapes, the juice of which is “boiled down to a sweet, fruity syrup, then aged in various wooden barrels,” Ferguson wrote. The authentic stuff is made in and around Modena, Italy, and is good enough to simply drizzle over berries or ice cream. Holmberg issued a word of caution about the thin, sweet liquid that makes up many grocery store balsamics: “Balsamic overuse is rampant in the United States and is somewhat of a minor moral outrage, to me, anyway.” Your call, though! It can easily overwhelm more delicate greens, but that boldness does make it work well with beef, chicken and fish.