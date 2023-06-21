6 stir-fry recipes to have in your back pocket

“Everyone needs a good basic stir-fry in their back pocket,” my colleague Becky Krystal wrote, and I couldn’t agree more. Just like a staple pantry pasta, stir-fries are endlessly adaptable, giving you a simple formula to apply to a variety of sauces, vegetables, proteins and grains. They’re also a great way to use up produce that’s been hanging out in the refrigerator, making it easier to reduce food waste and put a quick weeknight meal on the table. If it’s also CSA season where you are, consider one of these quick and delicious stir-fry meals featuring fresh vegetables from our Recipe Finder.