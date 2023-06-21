6 stir-fry recipes to have in your back pocket

Korean Glass Noodle and Vegetable Stir-Fry (Japchae)
Photo above. This noodle stir-fry features “a garden’s worth of vegetables” and dangmyeon, also known as Korean sweet potato noodles or glass noodles. Dangmyeon are bouncy and lightweight, meaning they won’t weigh you down in warm weather. Thin rice vermicelli also work well in this fresh, veggie-focused meal. Get the recipe.
Spicy Peanut Chicken Stir-Fry
A simple peanut sauce is a great staple to master, and it often calls for ingredients you already have in your refrigerator and pantry. Here, it’s combined with chicken and a medley of fresh vegetables. Get the recipe.
Stir-Fried Dumplings
When thinking of stir-fries, your mind might jump to rice or noodles as the carb of choice to complement saucy vegetables and protein. This recipe goes in another direction, starring dumplings that pack an extra dose of veggies — a one-pan meal that comes together in a half-hour or less. Get the recipe.
Ground Turkey, Asparagus and Basil Stir-Fry
This stir-fry gets its sweet-and-spicy flavor profile from jam and crushed red pepper flakes. Ground turkey and asparagus make a wonderful pair, but you can use any vegetables and protein in your refrigerator in this pantry-friendly dish. Get the recipe.
Beef and Broccoli Stir-Fry
If beef and broccoli is your go-to order at a Chinese restaurant, this homemade version is a must-try. Get the recipe.
Thai Curry Snow Pea Stir-Fry
You might be used to seeing Thai curry paste in brothy coconut milk-based sauces, but here its flavor, paired with a bit of coconut cream to make a punchy coating for this snow pea stir-fry, is even more distilled. Get the recipe.