Dish up red, white and blue with this savory fruit salad

If you want to bring some fresh July Fourth spirit to the festivities this weekend without trying too hard, this recipe has you covered. It dishes up bold red, white and blue fanfare with no fuss at all. A glorious combination of sweet seasonal fruit — diced watermelon and blueberries — it’s made all the more mouthwatering when paired with contrasting cubes of briny feta cheese.

You’ve probably tried watermelon and feta together before — they’ve become a popular pairing thanks to how they counterbalance one another — the salty, creamy feta coaxing even more sweet juiciness from the fruit.

Adding blueberries not only completes the essential flag color trio, but the berries also add their own unique sweet-tart flavor and bursting texture.

A simple dressing of olive oil, lemon juice and zest ties all of the ingredients together and nudges the salad further into the savory realm, making it an ideal starter or side dish. And a finishing sprinkle of fresh mint adds a cooling herbal note.

This vibrant salad is a natural at a cookout where it serves as a quenching counterpoint to grilled proteins, burgers and spicy fare. It’s one that feels right all summer long but hits the spot especially well for the holiday weekend.

