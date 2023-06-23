How to cook with kohlrabi, that quirky vegetable at the farmers market

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pale green or purple, with leaves sprouting sporadically from the bulbous stem, kohlrabi looks like something you might find in the depths of the ocean or on another planet. It’s not a very popular vegetable, perhaps because of its gnarly appearance, but there’s no reason to be afraid if you come across it at the farmers market or in your CSA box. One taste and you just might fall in love. (I know I did.)

Here’s what you need to know.

Kohlrabi is a word borrowed from German that is a mash-up of kohl (cabbage) and rübe (turnip). While the flavor reminds me of a turnip — very mild with the ever-so-slightest hint of sweetness — it is not a root vegetable. The bulb is actually the stem of the plant that grows above ground. Instead of a root, it is a cruciferous vegetable, like Brussels sprouts, cabbage and broccoli. (It is often compared to broccoli stems.)

If you’re in the market for kohlrabi and they’re not foisted upon you in a produce box, you want to stay away from those with blemishes or wilted leaves. (Raw or cooked, the leaves can be eaten too!) Look for smaller bulbs — with a diameter up to 3 inches — as they can become woody when larger. Like cabbage, kohlrabi should be stored in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator where it can last for weeks. If the leaves are attached, you’ll want to separate them form the bulb and they should be used within a couple of days.

Before enjoying kohlrabi, be sure to remove the tough, fibrous outer layer with a knife. The smaller, more tender bulbs are most often eaten raw in slaws, salads and as crudité to take advantage of their satisfying crunch. (I found myself munching on them like carrots for a snack.) Save the larger bulbs for cooking — they can be grilled, mashed, roasted, fried, sauteed, etc. — so you can soften the tougher flesh.

Kohlrabi’s neutral taste means it’s versatile enough to go into just about any savory dish you can think of. But if you’re looking for a head start, here are a few recipes that put kohlrabi to good use.

Kohlrabi and Apple Salad

Kohlrabi joins apple, carrots and snow peas for a delightfully crunchy salad. Get the recipe.

Black Lentil Salad With Vegetables and Herbs

In this summer salad from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger, matchsticks of kohlrabi add pale, crisp contrast to black lentils, juicy tomatoes, shallots and herbs dressed in a mustard vinaigrette. Get the recipe.

Fennel and Kohlrabi Salad

Just a handful of ingredients tossed in a simple lemon vinaigrette is all you need to throw together this crisp, refreshing side dish. Get the recipe.

Kohlrabi and Potato Soup

Kohlrabi is also often compared to potatoes, so this recipe combines the two into a comforting soup topped with Asian pear, pecans and parsley. Get the recipe.

