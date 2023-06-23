Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Whenever possible, I like to connect dining companions with the food they grew up on. Russia native Olga Massov was therefore a natural choice to take to Ruta Ukrainian Restaurant after the restaurant opened on Capitol Hill. Borscht was the first dish we ordered, and I welcomed the tutorial my friend and colleague, who has Ukrainian ancestry, delivered as our spoons dipped in and out of the deep mass of shredded beets and cabbage, its shimmering red surface set off with minced green herbs.

There are as many ways to make borscht (also spelled borshch) as there are people who cook it. The soup comes in a rainbow of colors, can be eaten hot or cold, prepared with meat — or fish — or without. Olga’s nostalgic ideal is the recipe her grandmother made, based on directions from a Ukrainian source. The bowl in front of us at Ruta checked off some prerequisites: the right bright color, the proper dance between sweet and sour— the power to transport one of us to another time and place.

“This is like my grandmother cooking for me,” Olga said a few spoonfuls into the soup, softly crunchy with cabbage and served with pampushka, a tender roll capped with garlic and dill for sopping the soup, and a dollop of sour cream. The density of the borscht, gently stinging with lemon and vinegar and earthy with dried porcini in the broth, spoke truth to the Ukrainian joke: A spoon should stand in the middle.

Olga didn’t need to say a word. Her misty eyes signaled praise aplenty for the best-selling dish at Ruta, whose chef, Dima Martseniuk, comes to the District from New York and Veselka, the popular, morning-to-midnight Ukrainian restaurant in the East Village. His borscht, which can be made with or without beef, sets the bar in his adopted city. Named for a mythical yellow flower that turns red for fleeting moments, the new restaurant follows Montmartre in its space near Eastern Market and already feels as beloved as its predecessor.

Oksana Markarova — the Taylor Swift of ambassadors — has dropped by, as have top brass from Congress and the World Bank, along with Hill residents Pete and Chasten Buttigieg. If you want to see support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, it’s here. Lucky for Ruta, the director of operations is Ruslan Falkov, who served as chief of staff at the Embassy of Ukraine. Falkov recognizes who’s filling the dining room, where half the tables seem to be conversing in Ukrainian, Ukrainian pop music alternates with rock some nights, and the walls are graced with a small gallery of native art. One of the most spirited drinks in the city is the rummy Patriot, whose layers of blue (from Curaçao) and yellow (pineapple juice) mirror the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Piña colada fans, this one’s for you.

Martseniuk, 36, didn’t set out to be in the restaurant business. Born in central Ukraine, he studied international economics in Kyiv, and went on to work in collections at a bank. A desire to see the United States and improve his English brought him to the U.S. in 2009, briefly to Florida, then to New York, where he landed on an air mattress in a basement rental in Brighton Beach. Life took a turn for the delicious when he was hired by a Jewish summer camp and learned that kitchen duty was preferable to cleaning pools. By the end of the season, he was covering for the top chef and feeding as many as 250 people at a time.

Step by step, Martseniuk, who graduated in 2015 from the French Culinary Institute (now the International Culinary Center), grew as a chef and a brand. There were three first-place awards in New York for his potato cakes, where he twice won both the judges’ and people’s choices at the Latke Festival, an annual charitable event. A reception in Washington two summers ago, attended by diplomats and members of Congress, piqued the chef’s interest in relocating and opening a place of his own. “I’m here because of borscht,” says Martseniuk, who petitioned for Ukraine’s signature soup to be recognized by UNESCO as a dish in need of safeguarding.

His dumplings are equal to his soup. The menu lists a handful of varenyky, produced outside the restaurant per the chef’s specifications. Purists will gravitate to the fillings of mashed potato and fried onion or cabbage seasoned with coriander and caraway, but Martseniuk demonstrates an understanding of America with dumplings stuffed with “Buffalo chicken.” (He considered opening with a hamburger, too, but “people have to know what is Ukrainian food” first, he says.) The boiled, pan-seared varenyky, garnished with caramelized onions and accompanied by tangy sour cream, come four or eight to an order, and no matter how many people I’m with, more — and mixed — is always better.

Borscht and dumplings might be the reason you’ve come to the light-filled space with the dusty rose banquettes, but the dishes face friendly competition on the menu. I’m thinking now of “vinaigrette,” a light and lovely ruby-red salad of diced roasted beets, carrots and potatoes glossed with unfiltered sunflower oil imported from Ukraine.

Ruta’s chicken Kyiv is an egg-shaped version of the Continental-style butter-stuffed, breaded and fried chicken breast. There’s no spritz of butter when you slice into the entree, which is not to say the golden orb of ground chicken, mushrooms and onions isn’t luscious. Martseniuk sets the chicken on a sunny round of crisp polenta, which is ringed with sauteed mushrooms and easy to dispatch.

Mushrooms, swollen with cream, also appear in the soothing lokshyna, an egg noodle pasta and one of several meatless choices, including a vegetarian version of borscht, based on mushroom stock. Cabbage can be stuffed with beef and chicken or mushrooms. The former is draped with a carrot-sweetened tomato sauce; the latter includes a mushroom curtain. Both are simple comforts.

You can have another dumpling for dessert, filled with sweetened cheese and topped with a cherry, but by meal’s end, I’m inclined to order the tender honey cake, which tastes like soft graham crackers alternating with vanilla cream in many fine layers.

The service at Ruta underscores the situation a lot of restaurants find themselves in since the pandemic. As well-intentioned as the dining room staff is, service can feel hurried and nobody seems to be able to multitask. Your entree may arrive a few bites into your first course, crowding the table.

I owe my last server a shout-out, though. A companion and I were about a block away after dinner when she raced up to us with a bag of leftovers I left behind. The act of kindness was as memorable as the food from a restaurant that revels in soft diplomacy.

Ruta Ukrainian Restaurant

327 Seventh St. SE. 202-492-7986. rutadc.com. Open for indoor and outdoor dining 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for dinner; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Prices: appetizers $9 to $18, main courses $18 to $42. Sound check: 74 decibels/Must speak with raised voice. Accessibility: No barriers to entry; wheelchair-friendly restrooms.

