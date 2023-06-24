9 recipes for leftover heavy cream: Pasta, caramel and more

Often, it’s nice to breathe new life into something that seems destined to languish. Thankfully, heavy cream is versatile enough to use in a wide variety of sweet and savory dishes, whether it’s sauce, cake or a quick weeknight dinner. Here are some of those options, and more, from our Recipe Finder.
Gnocchi With Creamy Spinach Sauce
Uses 1 1/2 cups.
My colleague Aaron Hutcherson developed this 20-minutes recipe with a can of evaporated milk in mind but says heavy cream will give you an even richer sauce. Get the recipe.
Cream Biscuits
Uses 1 1/2 cups.
Pull out that cream and a few other pantry staples to whip up a batch of biscuits in barely more than half an hour. Get the recipe.
Chocolate Almost-Mousse
Uses 1 cup.
This egg-free mousse starts with a gelatin-stabilized pudding into which you fold whipped cream for ethereal lightness. Get the recipe.
Strawberry Fool With Raspberries
Uses 1 cup.
In addition to the cream, all you need is sugar, lemon juice and frozen berries (with an optional fresh berry garnish) for this easy, elegant dessert. Get the recipe.
Go-To Salted Caramel Sauce
Uses 3/4 cup.
Suddenly that cream doesn’t feel like so much of a burden, right? Treat yourself to a luxurious caramel sauce on just the right side of bitter. Get the recipe.
Cream-Fried Eggs
Uses 1/2 cup.
“After simmering in the dairy, the eggs will have a creamy, tangy flavor from the cream that reduces and caramelizes a bit,” recipes editor Ann Maloney says. No butter or oil required! Get the recipe.
Earl Grey Tea Cake
Uses 1/2 cup.
One of my new favorite cakes cleverly employs whipped cream to help make for an extremely tender crumb. Get the recipe.
Bow Tie Pasta With Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce
Uses 1/4 cup.
Try a riff on vodka sauce that features jarred roasted red peppers for a flavorful twist. Get the recipe.
Penne With Tomato Cream Sauce
Uses 2 tablespoons.
The recipe for this pantry-friendly pasta calls for sour cream, with heavy cream, cream cheese and half-and-half listed as alternatives. Get the recipe.