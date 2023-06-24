9 recipes for leftover heavy cream: Pasta, caramel and more

Heavy cream is one of those ingredients that I always seem to have left over, whether I have bought a pint or a quart. Sure, I could always make a bowl of whipped cream for dipping berries or topping ice cream , but even I have my limits on that count.

Often, it’s nice to breathe new life into something that seems destined to languish. Thankfully, heavy cream is versatile enough to use in a wide variety of sweet and savory dishes, whether it’s sauce, cake or a quick weeknight dinner. Here are some of those options, and more, from our Recipe Finder.