9 recipes for leftover heavy cream: Pasta, caramel and more

By
June 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Go-To Salted Caramel Sauce. (Rey Lopez for The Washington Post/Food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Heavy cream is one of those ingredients that I always seem to have left over, whether I have bought a pint or a quart. Sure, I could always make a bowl of whipped cream for dipping berries or topping ice cream, but even I have my limits on that count.

Often, it’s nice to breathe new life into something that seems destined to languish. Thankfully, heavy cream is versatile enough to use in a wide variety of sweet and savory dishes, whether it’s sauce, cake or a quick weeknight dinner. Here are some of those options, and more, from our Recipe Finder.

Gnocchi With Creamy Spinach Sauce

Uses 1 1/2 cups.

My colleague Aaron Hutcherson developed this 20-minutes recipe with a can of evaporated milk in mind but says heavy cream will give you an even richer sauce. Get the recipe.

Cream Biscuits

Uses 1 1/2 cups.

Pull out that cream and a few other pantry staples to whip up a batch of biscuits in barely more than half an hour. Get the recipe.

Chocolate Almost-Mousse

Uses 1 cup.

This egg-free mousse starts with a gelatin-stabilized pudding into which you fold whipped cream for ethereal lightness. Get the recipe.

Strawberry Fool With Raspberries

Uses 1 cup.

In addition to the cream, all you need is sugar, lemon juice and frozen berries (with an optional fresh berry garnish) for this easy, elegant dessert. Get the recipe.

Go-To Salted Caramel Sauce

Uses 3/4 cup.

Suddenly that cream doesn’t feel like so much of a burden, right? Treat yourself to a luxurious caramel sauce on just the right side of bitter. Get the recipe.

Cream-Fried Eggs

Uses 1/2 cup.

“After simmering in the dairy, the eggs will have a creamy, tangy flavor from the cream that reduces and caramelizes a bit,” recipes editor Ann Maloney says. No butter or oil required! Get the recipe.

Earl Grey Tea Cake

Uses 1/2 cup.

One of my new favorite cakes cleverly employs whipped cream to help make for an extremely tender crumb. Get the recipe.

Bow Tie Pasta With Spicy Vodka Cream Sauce

Uses 1/4 cup.

Try a riff on vodka sauce that features jarred roasted red peppers for a flavorful twist. Get the recipe.

Penne With Tomato Cream Sauce

Uses 2 tablespoons.

The recipe for this pantry-friendly pasta calls for sour cream, with heavy cream, cream cheese and half-and-half listed as alternatives. Get the recipe.

