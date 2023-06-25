Char siu sauce goes beyond pork in this sticky caramelized cauliflower

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

To judge from a trio of produce-forward cookbooks published this season, char siu and pork are undergoing a conscious uncoupling. The staple of Cantonese-style barbecue seems to be becoming a popular way to add flavor to plants, as Andrea Nguyen, Hetty Lui McKinnon and Maggie Zhou demonstrate in “Ever-Green Vietnamese,” “Tenderheart” and “Chinese Homestyle,” respectively. Zhou suggests you make plant-based barbecue pork buns “just like a dim sum restaurant using my char siu sauce and mushrooms.” McKinnon writes of her memories of eating Hong Kong-style roast meats as a child in Australia and how she now loves to marinate slices of eggplant in a “fragrant, fruity,” char-siu-style barbecue sauce, and add it to salads or tuck it into steamed bao.

Nguyen’s char siu medium is cauliflower, which she uses to stuff sliders or pile onto banh mi. She also uses the sauce to glaze pulled jackfruit for similar uses. But isn’t char siu Chinese, not Vietnamese? In Vietnam, she writes, small bao filled with Cantonese barbecue have long been popular, while more recently, “people have been making bigger buns for Taiwanese-style gua bao.”

Advertisement

All of the above dishes will eventually make it onto my dinner table, but I was immediately drawn to Nguyen’s Char Siu Cauliflower, mostly out of an attraction to the sticky, caramel-like edges I knew (with the help of a photo) the cauliflower would gain during its high-heat roasting period.

The key is to cut the cauliflower into big wedges. Nguyen’s method for that is a keeper: You use your knife to split the cauliflower’s stem without slicing through all the florets and creating a flurry of tiny pieces that wouldn’t be able to withstand the time and temperature needed for this char siu magic to happen.

And happen it does. The result was so good that while Nguyen started me off thinking about all the different ways I might want to eat it, I ended up not wanting to do anything else but … eat it. Next time I’ll try a sandwich or a salad or a grain bowl, but that first time, all I wanted was cauliflower, bite after bite of cauliflower.

Gift this article Gift Article