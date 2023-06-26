Listen 13 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Established places deserve some love, too, though, which is why I like to take their pulse now and then. This month’s dispatch of favorites includes several restaurants that have some age on them — decades, in some instances. Though they come in different flavors, the veterans share important similarities: consistently good food and hospitality.

Anatolian Bistro

One bite into the manti, and I’m mentally thanking the reader who suggested I check out this Turkish escape in Herndon. The bite-size, beef-filled, paprika-spiced dumplings come with a wash of minty butter and a drift of tart yogurt — a first impression as tasteful as the mural of old Istanbul that stretches across an entire wall of the stylish dining room, just three miles from Dulles International Airport.

Here and there, I hear Turkish spoken at neighboring tables, and I watch plates of smoky mashed eggplant and Iskender kebab return to the kitchen clean. The kebab — beef and lamb carved from a spit and displayed atop chopped pita with spoonfuls of a light tomato sauce — whisks me back to a long-ago trip to Turkey, as does the gracious service. A veteran of Kazan Restaurant in McLean, where he worked as a server, Cemal Kulak presides over the six-year-old, 70-seat restaurant in the Worldgate Centre. If some of his staff act like they own the place, in the best sense, it could be because Kulak’s wife, daughter and son-in-law help him out.

Little touches fuel repeat visits. When we tell a server we can’t decide between two Turkish wines on the list, he brings out bottles of each for both of us to try before committing. Warm, house-baked bread launches every meal, and cloth napkins help erase traces of the flaky, none-too-sweet baklava prepared by Kulak’s wife, Esen Onat.

Turkish native Hasan Tektas, who last cooked at the late Neighbors Restaurant in Vienna, is behind the crisp sauteed liver, lightened with lemon juice and shaved onions, and the tender bites of chicken draped in a tomato sauce stinging with hot sauce. Meat is the focus among main courses, but grilled whole branzino, perfumed by charcoal and framed with a colorful salad, proves a nice alternative.

This is a restaurant brimming with assets. Parking is plentiful, the hours include Monday lunch and I can’t believe my ears: Conversation is easy, even on the weekend.

13029 Worldgate Dr., Herndon. 703-481-8080. anatolianbistro.com. Open for indoor and outdoor dining, delivery, and takeout. Entrees, $16 to $30.

La Tomate

The wedge-shaped restaurant with one of the best patios in the city turns 36 in August. Natalina Koropoulos, who opened La Tomate with her late husband, explains why the lights have been on for so long.

“I guess I like to work,” says the woman who shows up seven days a week in her dining room in Dupont Circle. “I don’t like to give up,” she continues, though even before the pandemic, she wasn’t certain how the business would survive.

Koropoulos addressed the departure of office workers near La Tomate by offering a three-course lunch on weekdays — for a bargain $34, linen-draped table included. Keep the restaurant in mind when you need a place to go when other spots are on pause, too. La Tomate, dressed with paintings of tomatoes the owner has collected and customers have gifted her, doesn’t close between lunch and dinner. Instead, the Italian stalwart offers aperitivo, a couple of hours of light fare, including sauteed calamari sparked with olives and capers and cacio e pepe, the minimalist Roman pasta with maximum appeal. There are also private and semiprivate spaces, to accommodate groups of eight to 45.

La Tomate’s lunch special, which makes every visit feel like Restaurant Week, offers multiple selections per course. Let me suggest the day’s soup, maybe potato lightened with celery, and fish, the owner’s choice, perhaps branzino on a bed of green beans and peas. The portion sizes are perfect for midday, and panna cotta, whipped up with Greek yogurt and topped with strawberry sauce, is an indulgence that doesn’t necessitate a nap afterward. Dinner finds me slicing into thin but juicy lamb chops, whispering of oregano and arranged like a teepee ringed with eggplant, zucchini and bell peppers.

In good weather, a lot of customers gravitate to the umbrella-shaded patio. But even indoors feels like outside given the light that pours through the windows and the abundant greenery in the dining room. I don’t recall ever making a reservation here. La Tomate is one of those places where you can pretty much walk in and get a seat — and a meal that can lead to a habit.

1701 Connecticut Ave. NW. 202-667-5505. latomatebistro.com. Open for indoor and outdoor dining and takeout. Dinner entrees, $25 to $40.

Leo

The new kid on its block is the owners’ response to the predictable in Annapolis. They don’t offer crab cakes, for starters. Instead, Brian and Hilarey Leonard have created a dining draw that celebrates local purveyors and slips in a few surprises. Leo is your chance to try ugly-but-delicious snakehead prepared by a first-time chef, Matt Lego, who used to work for a D.C. think tank.

Since March, he’s been garnishing oysters with ramp butter and gremolata and warming them under a broiler, and turning grits into crisp golden fingers, which cool off in a dip of hot-sauced aioli. Porchetta is seasoned with parsley, lemon zest and Old Bay and presented as a sandwich with the help of “Baltimore” tiger sauce, slick with Duke’s mayonnaise, and a brioche bun. “Very rich,” says a server. So true — and so good — I say. Every dish has something that makes it pop. In the case of the pan-seared chicken, it’s dots of scallion aioli and a carrot puree so vivid, you might be tempted to pull out sunglasses.

The owners are behind Washington bars Lost & Found and Free State, which is where Lego got his start, as a mixer of drinks. The Maryland native says his maiden menu draws on dishes “locals could recognize” and the food memories of his mother and grandmother. Take the wedge of angel food cake brightened with strawberry sauce, a youthful memory with a twist: The women in his family never branded their cake with grill stripes.

“Stay awhile,” reads a neon sign in the back of the restaurant, dressed with high-top tables and rattan lights. Leo makes lingering easy.

212 West St., Annapolis. 443-782-7549. leoannapolis.com. Open for indoor and (limited) outdoor dining and takeout. Entrees, $18 to $32.

The Market Lunch

Stop the presses! The city’s long-running lunch counter in Eastern Market now takes credit cards. “Since the pandemic,” says an employee when I ask about the biggest thing to change since my last pulse check.

The even better news is how much everything has remained the same at the Washington institution that’s been feeding worker bees, tourists and notables since 1978.

Take a sniff. The intoxicating scent of fresh ingredients hitting hot oil still wafts through the air, encouraging customers to place orders for fish and french fries. Glance around. The menus continue to be displayed on chalkboards in neat script, and the house rules remain in place: “No reading of newspapers or laptops when we are crowded,” reads a sign on the wall. Like always, customers get in line to place their order and wait to hear their number called. As before, owner Tom Glasgow is either behind the counter or cleaning the long wood table that sums up the indoor seating.

In a phone conversation, I ask Glasgow to explain the Market Lunch’s long life. “Besides my dynamic personality?” he asks. The owner is joking, but he’s definitely part of the draw here. The afternoon I dropped by, he was encouraging some kids to try fish, wiping down a table and asking a customer whether his fries had been salted. Glasgow says he attributes the endurance of his business to “the consistency of the product over the years” and original recipes from Lonnie Brown, who left a part-time gig at the legendary Duke Zeibert’s downtown to cook at the Market Lunch.

Crab cakes are a must. Creamy with mayonnaise, bright with lemon and zesty with mustard seeds, they let the fresh seafood shine. A little cup of fine, sweet coleslaw comes with the sandwich, which relies on the same tender roll Glasgow has always used. (Ask for the crab cake to be grilled rather than fried, which maintains a creamier center.) Here’s the spot to find some of the best soft shell crabs of the season and made-from-scratch side dishes. The companions include collard greens that get their savor from garlic, onions and olive oil rather than meat; yellow potato salad whose light crunch comes from minced celery; and double-cooked french fries.

Glasgow, who has a beach house in Bethany Beach, Del., buys for the Market Lunch at Cambridge, Md., where he picks up crab and rockfish, and Denton, Md., where collard greens and tomatoes go into his car. The reward for doing his own shopping, he says, is “fresher for less money.”

Meals might come with a side of what passes for celebrity in Washington: Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois getting pancakes at breakfast and Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut picking up crab cakes to cook at home. Just for their food positions, they win my support.

225 Seventh St. SE. 202-547-8444. marketlunchdc.com. Open for indoor and outdoor dining and takeout. Sandwiches, $8 to 19; platters, $16 to 25.

Perry’s

Have you heard? The Japanese retreat with the destination rooftop deck and the popular drag brunch acquired a new chef in October. Her name is Masako Morishita, and she’s a native of Kobe, famed for its beef, in central Japan. Her parents run a long-lived tachinomi, or “standing bar,” back home, which is where she learned to cook from both her grandmother and her mom, an adventurous sort with an affinity for cheese and olive oil.

Like mother, like daughter when it comes to some of Morishita’s dishes at Perry’s. Dumplings stuffed with edamame, bold with garlic, arrive with a dusting of parmesan that could pass for newly fallen snow, while the cabbage-laced Japanese pancake is crisp with finely chopped prosciutto — and served in a heart shape. Specials are just that. Here’s hoping one night’s poached black bass paved with miso romesco gets an encore performance.

What’s raw is good, too. Sushi has long been a lure here, appreciated both for the care taken by the cooks behind the counter and for the moderate prices, even as the cost of good fish has, like everything else, soared.

The dining room is nearing the end of an ongoing makeover whose green-and-cream wallpaper and ribbed ceiling lend a lovely, timeless look. Coming up are a fancy wooden door for the entrance and a milestone anniversary. Perry’s looks and tastes great as it approaches the big 4-0 next year.

1811 Columbia Rd. NW. 202-234-6218. perrysam.com. Open for indoor and rooftop dining, takeout, and delivery. Entrees, $15 to $23.

The Saga

Diners could be forgiven for thinking they’re in an art gallery when the octopus carpaccio is dropped off, a fetching mosaic strewn with edible flowers and bright lime zest. The same is true of the plump pickled mussels, carpeted with pickled carrot coins and green mango, their tang contrasted with saffron-bold mayonnaise. I get the sense tweezers are deployed in the making of much of the food from chef Enrique Limardo’s latest attraction in the West End. Notice how the cured tuna is staged as upright curls atop their whip of goat cheese and fava beans, fenced in with a delicate whole-wheat crust?

A native of Venezuela whose Washington empire includes Seven Reasons and Imperfecto, Limardo taps into his five years in Spain, where he attended cooking school and worked for some of the country’s finest chefs, at the Saga. Set in the Ritz-Carlton hotel, the minimalist interior puts the focus on the food. The Spanish accent is reinforced with short-grained bomba rice, prized for its ability to absorb liquid without busting. Try the skillet featuring crackling duck confit and tangy tomatoes on a shallow bed of golden rice, and you’ll want to scrape-scrape to the finish.

If you wonder why eating has gotten so expensive, ask the well-trained staff how your dish is prepared. The suckling pig, for instance, is butchered in-house, cured, washed, then cooked in a vacuum pack with oranges, rosemary and garlic — a three-day process that results in crisp mahogany skin and succulent meat. Even the simple-sounding pan con tomate involves more time and labor than the classic Spanish snack, made as it is with five kinds of tomato arranged on house-baked sourdough and served with an atomizer that spritzes clarified tomato water. Did I mention that the Saga is as playful as it is delicious?

1190 22nd St. NW. 202-480-9892. thesagadc.com. Open for indoor and outdoor dining. Dinner entrees, $40 to $190 (for shareable dry-aged rib-eye).

