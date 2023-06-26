Our best chicken salad recipes, including lemony, herby and curried

By
June 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)
Skip to main content

When I think of chicken salad, I think of shredded meat mixed with mayo and maybe some celery or something acidic. Yes, you can mix poached, grilled, sauteed, roasted or rotisserie chicken with a creamy dressing and be a happy camper — my mouth is watering just thinking about it — or you can venture into the broader category of chicken salads with these recipes from our database.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Grilled Chicken Salad With Sugar Snap Peas and Strawberries

Above. Sugar snap peas and strawberries add crunch and tart sweetness, respectively, to this grilled chicken salad. Get the recipe.

Spring Cobb Salad With Scallion Dressing

This take on the classic cobb from food writer Katie Workman includes sugar snap peas, asparagus, beets and avocado. Get the recipe.

The best and worst ways to pit an avocado

Chicken Salad With Berries and Lemon-Poppy Seed Dressing

“The dressed salad, abundant with chicken, flecked with poppy seed and fragrant with lemon, is piled onto plates, then juicy, sweet blueberries, a crunch of toasted sunflower seeds and scallion greens are scattered on top,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. “The dish is so lovely, it begs you to pause and admire it before you dig in.” Get the recipe.

Tarragon Chicken Salad

This more traditional creamy chicken salad stars tarragon for a burst of fresh, herby goodness. Get the recipe.

Chicken Curry Salad

This recipe includes raisins, walnuts, apple and curry powder for a sweet-and-savory chicken salad with lots of texture. Get the recipe.

How to toast nuts on the stove, in the oven or in the microwave

Mango Chicken Salad With Mango Dressing

This dish has a double dose of mango with the fruit cut into strips for the salad as well as blended into the dressing. Get the recipe.

Loading...
Loading...