Our best chicken salad recipes, including lemony, herby and curried

Grilled Chicken Salad With Sugar Snap Peas and Strawberries
Above. Sugar snap peas and strawberries add crunch and tart sweetness, respectively, to this grilled chicken salad. Get the recipe.
Spring Cobb Salad With Scallion Dressing
This take on the classic cobb from food writer Katie Workman includes sugar snap peas, asparagus, beets and avocado. Get the recipe.
Chicken Salad With Berries and Lemon-Poppy Seed Dressing
“The dressed salad, abundant with chicken, flecked with poppy seed and fragrant with lemon, is piled onto plates, then juicy, sweet blueberries, a crunch of toasted sunflower seeds and scallion greens are scattered on top,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. “The dish is so lovely, it begs you to pause and admire it before you dig in.” Get the recipe.
Tarragon Chicken Salad
This more traditional creamy chicken salad stars tarragon for a burst of fresh, herby goodness. Get the recipe.
Chicken Curry Salad
This recipe includes raisins, walnuts, apple and curry powder for a sweet-and-savory chicken salad with lots of texture. Get the recipe.
Mango Chicken Salad With Mango Dressing
This dish has a double dose of mango with the fruit cut into strips for the salad as well as blended into the dressing. Get the recipe.