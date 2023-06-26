Oil the grate (or the food)

This is a combined cleaning and prep step, and it’s also a bit contentious. Many grilling experts recommend oiling the grate before loading it up with food. Others argue that the oil residue can build up and actually cause food to stick.

Advertisement

If you’re oiling the grates: With the grill still on high heat, brush the grates with an oiled wad of paper towels held in that trusty pair of tongs. This will catch any bits of food you didn’t scrape off, as well as grease the grates so the food won’t stick, much as when you add fat to a pan on the stovetop. Be sure you use an oil that can handle high heat. Raichlen says grapeseed and the cheaper canola are good bets.

In “The Backyard Fire Cookbook,” Linda Ly recommends Grate Chef Grill Wipes, which function similar to oiled paper towels. She has a few other creative suggestions, including spearing a halved onion on a barbecue fork, misting it with high-heat cooking spray and using that to clean and oil the grates. She says you can do something similar with the green husks from the corn you plan to grill.

In the other camp: Karmel is a strong advocate for oiling your food instead of the grates. By brushing a thin coat of olive oil on the food before placing it on a clean cooking grate, you’ll create a barrier that prevents natural juices in the food from turning into steam and evaporating, which can cause the food to dry out before it’s done.

Advertisement

Decide which method works best for you and roll with it.