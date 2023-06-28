Of all the contestants, this was the most polarizing. Two tasters declared it to be their very favorite of the bunch, with one praising how strongly it tasted of milk and cream and another finding it to be “marshmallow-y but in a good way.” But it got a lot of other pans, including from two people who gave it a 1, the lowest score possible. Chief among the complaints was the distinct taste. “Noticeably different taste than the others — cotton candy?” asked one. “It’s like birthday-cake ice cream,” suggested another. “Cloying,” one sniffed. Note: We sampled Turkey Hill’s Vanilla Bean flavor; the photo accompanying this story mistakenly depicts the company’s Original Vanilla variety. (Price: $6.39 / 46 ounces at Wegmans / 14 cents per ounce)