12 pasta salad and cold noodle recipes for hot summer days

Petite Pasta Salad With Corn, Tomatoes and Feta
Above. Summer produce takes the spotlight in this simple and sensational pasta salad. A generous shot of vinegar and a drizzle of olive oil coax out even more brightness from fresh tomato and corn, and herbs and feta take the whole thing to the next level. Get the recipe.
Whole Wheat Pasta Salad With Crispy Broccoli
We’re big proponents of using whatever you have on hand. Whether that’s fresh farmers market broccoli or frozen broccoli florets, this wholesome salad will be delicious. Get the recipe.
Summer Noodle Salad With Ginger-Garlic Dressing
When recipes editor Ann Maloney was growing up, “pasta salad fell into two categories: a creamy concoction in which mayonnaise held together elbow macaroni, vegetables and ham; or a vinaigrette-style salad with tricolor fusilli tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes and peppers.” As time went on, she realized that pasta salads can come in many forms, like this aromatic soba noodle salad packed with fresh summer vegetables. Get the recipe.
Creamy Shrimp Pasta Salad
This creamy pasta salad has roots in Sicily by way of New Orleans. Traditionally Italian ingredients such as garlic, anchovies, parmesan, shrimp and tomatoes come together in a distinctly American dish, and the fusion is delicious. Get the recipe.
Pasta Salad Kebabs
Kids might shy away at the idea of salad or cold pasta, but this novel execution of the dish adds a fun twist that makes it hard to resist. These kebabs are also great for any summer gatherings you might have on the calendar. Get the recipe.
Miso-Eggplant and Rice Noodle Salad
This creamy dish has layers upon layers of flavor thanks to miso-glazed eggplants, punchy sesame dressing and fresh herbs. For more produce-packed recipes like this one from Hetty McKinnon, subscribe to our new Plant Powered II newsletter. Get the recipe.
Grammie’s Macaroni Salad
Macaroni salad is a staple at cookouts and barbecues, so go prepared with a batch of this comforting classic. This version gets its rosy hue from Catalina dressing. Get the recipe.
Spicy Peanut Soba Noodles With Green Beans
These pantry-friendly peanut noodles are super customizable and great when you need a meal that’s quick, easy and satisfying. Get the recipe.
Pasta Salad With Sun-Dried Tomatoes and White Beans
You might have noticed that the ’90s are back in popular culture, so why not revive the food trends from the era, too? Staff writer Aaron Hutcherson asserts that good oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes are “tart, sweet and packed with umami.” Here they’re combined with white beans and a punchy dressing to make a bold, flavorful meal. Get the recipe.
Tortellini Salad With Asparagus and Basil Dressing
Double the cheese, double the fun. Stuffed tortellini, asparagus and tomatoes get tossed in a basil dressing and topped with a generous amount of parmesan. Get the recipe.
Cold Tea Noodles
If you want your iced tea in food form, consider these chilled noodles that get cooked in freshly brewed green tea. Get the recipe.
Lemony Green Bean Pasta Salad
Looking for an option that has almost as much greenery as it does pasta? This salad features a hearty mix of green beans and arugula. Get the recipe.