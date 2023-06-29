This week we feature a trio of wines ideal for your summer entertaining. In ascending order of price, we start with a savory red from Roussillon in southwestern France, then move east into Languedoc for a classic, refreshing rosé. For a white, look to Virginia, where Jim Law and his team at Linden Vineyards produce stellar chardonnay that hints of the village wines of Burgundy.
Bastide Miraflors Syrah & Vieilles Vignes de Grenache 2019
Roussillon, France, $21
You know the smoky-herbal note your steak takes on when you toss a sprig of rosemary on the coals? Yeah, that. Alcohol by volume: 14.5 percent. Bottle weight: 660 grams (Average).
Imported by Eric Solomon Selections. Distributed locally by Winebow.
Domaine du Pas de L’Escalette Ze Rosé 2022
Languedoc, France, $26
This is classic southern French rosé, a liquid invitation to a dream vacation on the Mediterranean coast. Zippy with flavors of strawberry, honeydew and wild herbs, it makes a great partner to spicy or garlicky dishes. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 425 grams (Light).
Imported and distributed locally by Elite Wines.
Linden Vineyards Village Chardonnay 2018
Virginia, $33
Linden Vineyards’s Jim Law introduced his “Village” line a few years ago to offer wines below the price point of his single-vineyard chardonnays. The reference is to the “village” wines of Burgundy, named for the small-town appellations rather than the more prestigious and pricey cru vineyards within. If you coerced me to make a Burgundy comparison for this wine, I’d opt for chablis. There’s mineral character and taut acidity that keeps the orchard fruit flavors in focus. Classy wine, impeccably made — the Linden signature. ABV: 12.3 percent. BW: 590 grams (Average).
Available from the winery and distributed locally by Elite Wines.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.