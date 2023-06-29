This hot dog banh mi will help you think bigger when using leftovers

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This column comes from the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here to get one weeknight dinner recipe, tips for substitutions, techniques and more in your inbox Monday through Thursday. “I feel about leftovers as I do about empty restaurants and unkempt gardens. I love them because they are unloved,” writes Tamar Adler in her book, “The Everlasting Meal Cookbook: Leftovers A-Z.” Adler is not the type of cook to look at the stale heel of a loaf of bread or dregs of a pot of beans and think, I shouldn’t let that go to waste — she’s the type to reinvent languishing leftovers into entirely new meals with equal parts utility and verve. Her new book is an encyclopedia of this skill, organized alphabetically by leftover ingredient.

There are recipes for onion peels and muffin batter, edamame and broken aioli, meatloaf and mulled wine. The recipe that caught my eye, the one I want to make on repeat, from leftovers or not, was in the hot dog section. To use up leftover hot dogs, among other ideas, Adler suggests creating a hot dog banh mi. It’s a recipe she adapted from Munchies: Food by VICE, but which reminded me of the banh mi hot dog that’s on the menu at D.C.’s Haute Dogs & Fries. I’ve adapted it a little further, as you’ll see below.

You’ll start by making Vietnamese sandwich pickles, a mix of daikon radish and carrot, cut into matchsticks and brined in vinegar, sugar and salt. They need at least 30 minutes to soften in the brine and pick up the sweet-tangy flavors that will make them pop once piled on the hot dog.

Next, toast a couple of hot dog buns in a pan. Adler doesn’t specify this, but I like to split the leftover hot dogs lengthwise down their middles, to expose the interior, and then set them in the same pan to brown. When you’re ready to assemble the banh mi, sprinkle some Maggi seasoning on the inside of the toasted hot dog buns. Add a thick slick of mayonnaise, the caramelized hot dog, some of the sandwich pickles, slices of cucumber and jalapeño and a few sprigs of cilantro. For so few ingredients, the reward here is high. It’s also a lesson in thinking big when you’re confronted with leftovers.

In many ways, this type of cooking is the most advanced, because it requires an understanding of the original ingredient or dish, and the ways it will react when cooked or manipulated further. But it’s also important not to overthink this process. “All cooking really requires is perception, practice and patience,” Adler counsels. “Most other inputs are distractions.”

As with all cooking, when considering leftovers, lean on your senses of sight, sound, smell, touch and taste. They will take you far. And don’t forget that some of the best dishes in our earthly canon rely on things like stale bread, day-old rice and other potential discards. They are, as Adler says, “the products of the ancient happy marriage of economy and pleasure.”

