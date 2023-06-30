The biggest lesson I’ve learned in my barbecue journey is the importance of having indirect and direct heat zones on the grill, which means having a portion directly over the heat source and a portion that is not. You can get away with just using direct heat for things that cook hot and fast, such as hot dogs and hamburgers. But indirect heat, which allows for low and slow barbecuing, is imperative for anything else. If you have sugar in your dry rub for a pork butt or shoulder, for instance, “this is where your indirect style of cooking is going to kind of save you,” Mitchell said. It also gives novice cooks more leeway.