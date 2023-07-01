Our best July Fourth recipes for grilled meats, sides and desserts

July Fourth is a day for cookouts — grilled foods, cool drinks, sides and fun desserts. But almost anything you serve on this national holiday is exactly the kind of fare that works well for the rest of the summer, too, including those red, white and blue desserts , because why not?

If you’re working to fill out an entire menu for your gathering, we have you covered. And if you’re just looking for a couple of new ideas to throw into your classic spread, we’ve got your back, too. We’ve combed our Recipe Finder for some excellent options, from appetizers to desserts, to help you figure out exactly what you want to serve.