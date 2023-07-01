Our best July Fourth recipes for grilled meats, sides and desserts

If you’re working to fill out an entire menu for your gathering, we have you covered. And if you’re just looking for a couple of new ideas to throw into your classic spread, we’ve got your back, too. We’ve combed our Recipe Finder for some excellent options, from appetizers to desserts, to help you figure out exactly what you want to serve.
Starters
Fire-Roasted Salsa
Chips and salsa are a classic starter, so up the ante by grilling its components! Get the recipe.
Classic Grilled Oysters
Buttery, delicious, technically bite-size, this classic dish will be an excellent way to start the party and warm up the grill. Get the recipe.
Herbed Goat Cheese Dip
Make this dip a few days in advance, and then set out with a variety of vegetables and crackers. Easy and crowd-pleasing. Get the recipe.
Grilled mains
Southeast Asian Grilled Pork
Once you marinate the pork in a sweet-and-spicy mix, it’ll cook up quickly on the grill. You can serve them on the skewers or alongside all the fixings for cooling summer rolls. Get the recipe.
Classic Grilled Hamburger
It’s a classic for a reason, and recipes editor Ann Maloney offers some great tips on how to make sure you get the best grilled burger. Get the recipe.
Grilled Oyster Mushroom Kebabs With Parsley-Spinach Puree
Looking for a vegetarian showstopper? Look no further! Oyster mushrooms have a meaty texture, so these will be a hearty and tasty main. Get the recipe.
Classic Barbecue Chicken
For many of us, the smell of barbecue chicken is synonymous with summer. Use your favorite barbecue sauce or the Kansas City-Style Barbecue Sauce suggested in the recipe. Get the recipe.
BLT Hot Dogs
Mash up two summer favorites with these very fun links. Get the recipe.
Sides
Mustard and Dill Potato Salad
Can you really have an outdoor soiree without potato salad? Mustard and heaps of fresh dill make this one a winner. Get the recipe.
New Classic Coleslaw
Greek yogurt, with a little mayo, lends creamy texture in a lighter, better-for-you version of the staple side. Get the recipe.
Sweet Potato Salsa Salad
This colorful, generous salad could easily serve as a light vegetarian main as well. Get the recipe.
Desserts
Flag Cheesecake Bars
Easy, classic, festive — done! Get the recipe.
Rocket Pops
Enjoy a homemade version of the tri-color ice pop. Get the recipe.
Buttermilk Sheet Cake With Peaches and Blueberries
This ultrasimple sheet cake is sure to be a hit with fresh, juicy summer peaches and blueberries. Get the recipe.
Drinks
Watermelon-Basil Agua Fresca
Cooling, refreshing and alcohol-free so kids and adults alike can enjoy while staying hydrated on what will undoubtedly be a warm day. Get the recipe.
Rosemary Lemonade
Sometimes lemonade is too sweet or too tart, but the addition of rosemary here gives it an herbal twist to round out the flavors. Get the recipe.
White Sangria With Peaches and Raspberries
Summertime sangria? Yes, please! Get the recipe.