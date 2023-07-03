10 summer dessert recipes, including sorbet, crumble, pie and more

Summer desserts are my favorite because you have a bounty of seasonal produce to enjoy, and a frozen treat is especially satisfying to counteract the heat. Here are recipes from our database that fit into one, if not both, of those categories for you to enjoy all season long.
Any fruit sorbet
Above. This no-cook, dump-and-blend sorbet formula lets you use any fruit you wish and comes together in a flash. Get the recipe.
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Though the “salad” descriptor might throw you for a loop, this retro dessert is a crowd-pleasing favorite. Make it your own by switching up the fruit flavor. Get the recipe.
Blueberry Poke Cake
“Traditionally, a poke cake calls for a store-bought white cake mix, a tub of Cool Whip, and a box of Jell-O or pudding,” cookbook author Jessie Sheehan wrote. Her updated version makes all of the components from scratch. Get the recipe.
Chocolate Pretzel Peanut Ice Cream Bars
Inspired by two Dairy Queen treats, the Dilly Bar and the Buster Bar, these mash-up ice cream bars are a sweet and salty delight. Get the recipe.
Peach Crumble Pie
To make it easier to prepare, this pie recipe uses a press-in crust and a crumble topping instead of a traditional rolled pie crust. Get the recipe.
Chocolate Pudding Pops
This recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger channels a “summertime thrill in a way that is fairly healthful, as desserts go, since it is made with low-fat milk (or plant milk), minimal added sugar and dark chocolate,” she wrote. Get the recipe.
Summer Fruit Crumble
A crumble or crisp is my go-to whenever I’m in need of an easy dessert to make. Use this recipe as a template to customize to your taste. Get the recipe.
Cherry Clafoutis
Cherry clafoutis is a simple peasant dessert from the Limousin region in France, featuring the stone fruit baked in a flour-thickened custard batter. It’s traditionally served on its own, but a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream makes a nice touch. Get the recipe.
Buttermilk Sheet Cake With Peaches and Blueberries
This rich, moist cake is meant to be enjoyed any time of day. Feel free to substitute any stone fruit or berry for the peaches and blueberries. Get the recipe.
Banana Split Sundae Pie
This no-bake dessert recipe transforms the classic sundae into pie form with a pretzel crust, three flavors of ice cream, whipped cream, caramel, nuts, chocolate shavings and, of course, bananas. Get the recipe.