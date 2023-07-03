Heinz says ketchup belongs in the fridge, but the debate rages on

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today I discovered that I am married to a stranger. I mentioned to my husband that I was writing about the debate over whether to store ketchup in the fridge or in the cupboard, and without missing a beat, the man I have lived with for the past 18 years said something so shocking that I was momentarily frozen as he just drifted up the stairs apparently unaware of the bombshell that he had just dropped: “cupboard.”

Reader, with that one word, I now doubt that I actually know a single thing about this person. For years, “Eric” (if that really is his name) and I have stashed our bottle of Heinz on our fridge door like normal people. In all these long years, not once has he given me any clue that, in his heart of hearts, he believed it belonged on a pantry shelf. Who, I wondered as I watched him retreat, is this man, and what other secrets might he be hiding?

The depth of my stupefaction is at the center of a debate playing out on social media, prompted by what seemed to be a definitive ruling on the matter from ketchup giant Heinz. The Twitter account for the company’s U.K. branch last week tweeted its opinion. “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!” Heinz declared.

Heinz’s American brand has previously said that its ketchup is shelf-stable because of its acidity (vinegar is the second-listed ingredient after tomatoes, which are themselves acidic) but nevertheless has advised users to keep it refrigerated after opening to “maintain product quality.” And the bottles bear the instructions: “For best results, refrigerate after opening.”

Still, because refrigeration is optional, people handle their red bottles differently, and social media erupted with the latest spasm of the long-simmering debate. Team Fridge seems to be larger: Heinz stoked its viral moment (its original tweet garnered 5 million views as of Monday afternoon), following up with a (highly unscientific) poll showing that about 63 percent of respondents keep it cool, while about 37 percent don’t.

Many in the pro-chill faction professed to be confused that there was another way. “People keep it out of the fridge? *gasp*” replied one. “Of course it does. after opening is this controversial?” asked another.

Still, Team Cupboard was vocal. Many people pointed out that it isn’t sold out of the refrigerator case in the grocery store. (Which isn’t a great argument, in my opinion, because mayo is also sold unchilled, and no one is debating where to store that condiment.) “No it doesn’t,” one commenter responded to Heinz’s declaration. “You stick to production and I’ll deal with the consumption.”

The side has a celebrity in its midst, too. In 2019, rapper Cardi B revealed that she sees the condiment-storage choice to be a test of character. “People who put their ketchup in the fridge are not to be trusted,” she tweeted.

For many, it seemed to be merely about their long-standing habits, but some of the commenters focused on their preference for the temperature at which they like it served. “I will never understand Ketchup in the fridge people,” one wrote. “Why would I want to put cold ketchup on hot food?” Others, though, like the contrast that combination offers. “People on that poll keep saying why would you want cold ketchup on hot food & it’s honestly the best combination to me,” said another.

Of course, temperature isn’t the only thing about ketchup that’s controversial. There’s also division over whether the condiment belongs on hot dogs. The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council tried quelling that one by stating in its etiquette guide under its list of “don’ts”: “Use ketchup on your hot dog after the age of 18. Mustard, relish, onions, cheese and chili are acceptable.” The effort, of course, was unsuccessful — because if there’s anything people like more than dousing their food in ketchup, it’s a reason to bicker over low-stakes matters.

For its part, Heinz seemed to be enjoying the “wild ride” its most recent tweets had created. On Monday, it created an online contest whose prize was a tomato-red minifridge stocked with Heinz bottles. And although the brand might have been promoting one food fight, it might have created yet another: In the photo of the prize, it showed the open fridge containing ketchup bottles on the upper shelf. The lower shelf, perhaps just for visual appeal, contained a bunch of ripe, red tomatoes, a controversial storage decision that some people feel pretty strongly about, too.

Clearly, the company relishes the drama.

