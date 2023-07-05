This couscous salad brimming with vegetables is an ode to summer joy

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

My weekly summer food routine is more than meal survival — it’s pleasure strategy. Each weekend I venture to my local farmers market to choose from whatever the latest harvest brings. I chat with the growers, inevitably bump into a neighbor or two, and repeatedly talk myself out of overbuying due to sheer enthusiasm. It’s the most delightful form of food shopping I know.

When I get home, I take a little time to grill a good portion of my haul to incorporate into dishes all week, so they’re ready to be served alongside roasted or grilled chicken or fish, layered onto sandwiches, chopped into frittatas and tossed into salads like this one.

Here, I took some of those grilled vegetables — onion, corn and zucchini — and combined them with cooked and chilled pearl couscous. I then added tomatoes, parsley and feta cheese, and dressed everything with olive oil and lemon juice for a salad that pops with color and flavor.

The soft, smoky essence of the grilled vegetables provide contrast to the fresh, juicy tomatoes and the grassy green herb as they mingle with the tender couscous. The feta crumbles are like exclamation points throughout.

While this particular combination is a definite winner, you could run with any number of variations. Any combo of grilled vegetables would work — peppers or eggplant would be an easy swap. Instead of the pearl couscous, you could go with orzo, or any small shaped pasta or a grain such as farro. You could use dill or mint in place of the parsley; and if feta isn’t your thing, shavings of parmesan would be nice.

Depending on your mood and what’s at the market is part of the fun and ease of salads like this. In the summer, especially, that’s what I like to focus on: minimal effort and maximum joy.

