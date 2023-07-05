7 bright, bold salad dressing recipes to liven up those bowls

Citrus-Miso Dressing
Citrus and miso are a flavorful power duo in this light, creamy dressing. If you love umami flavors, also try this Miso Salad Dressing. Get the recipe.
Sesame Dressing
This dressing is a masterclass on layering flavor, using a handful of potent ingredients such as mustard, chile oil and sesame paste. Get the recipe.
Avocado Salad Dressing
Add even more green to your salads with this dressing that’s equal parts creamy, tangy and herby. For a more luxurious avocado-based dressing, try this Avocado Tahini Dressing. Get the recipe.
Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
This isn’t your classic ranch— it has a powerful umami twist. The extra oopmh comes from MSG, an ingredient that staff writer Aaron Hutcherson says is under-utilized and unfairly maligned. For a version that doesn’t include any dairy, try this vegan ranch. Get the recipe.
Carrot Ginger Dressing
This dressing gets an assertive kick from ginger and shallot, but a touch of earthy sweetness from carrots provides just the right balance of flavors. We like serving this over arugula, tossed with soba noodles or drizzled on salmon. Get the recipe.
Mango Dressing
A touch of sweetness from mango can be a welcome addition in salads that are predominantly savory and salty. Get the recipe.
Scallion Dressing
Scallions amplify a simple white wine vinaigrette to create a super-versatile dressing that pairs well with a wide range of salads. Get the recipe.