7 bright, bold salad dressing recipes to liven up those bowls

One of my goals this summer is to become better at making bold, satisfying salads. For so long, my fallback has been greens, cucumber, carrots and some sort of creamy dressing. While that’s great in a pinch, I know there is so much uncharted territory to cover, especially now that the farmers markets near my house are overflowing with peak-season produce. A salad is a creative playground, primed for exploring endless combinations of flavors and textures. And one of salad’s most defining components is its dressing. There are staples, such as balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, white wine vinaigrette, Caesar and green goddess, that are all worth mastering. But I’m on a mission to switch it up with these bright, punchy dressings, brimming with tang, sweetness, umami and more. If you like the sound of the ideas below, find even more dressing and vinaigrette recipes in our archives.