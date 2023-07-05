7 bright, bold salad dressing recipes to liven up those bowls

July 5, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
(Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)
One of my goals this summer is to become better at making bold, satisfying salads. For so long, my fallback has been greens, cucumber, carrots and some sort of creamy dressing. While that’s great in a pinch, I know there is so much uncharted territory to cover, especially now that the farmers markets near my house are overflowing with peak-season produce. A salad is a creative playground, primed for exploring endless combinations of flavors and textures. And one of salad’s most defining components is its dressing. There are staples, such as balsamic vinaigrette, blue cheese, white wine vinaigrette, Caesar and green goddess, that are all worth mastering. But I’m on a mission to switch it up with these bright, punchy dressings, brimming with tang, sweetness, umami and more. If you like the sound of the ideas below, find even more dressing and vinaigrette recipes in our archives.

Citrus-Miso Dressing

Citrus and miso are a flavorful power duo in this light, creamy dressing. If you love umami flavors, also try this Miso Salad Dressing. Get the recipe.

Sesame Dressing

This dressing is a masterclass on layering flavor, using a handful of potent ingredients such as mustard, chile oil and sesame paste. Get the recipe.

Avocado Salad Dressing

Add even more green to your salads with this dressing that’s equal parts creamy, tangy and herby. For a more luxurious avocado-based dressing, try this Avocado Tahini Dressing. Get the recipe.

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

This isn’t your classic ranch— it has a powerful umami twist. The extra oopmh comes from MSG, an ingredient that staff writer Aaron Hutcherson says is under-utilized and unfairly maligned. For a version that doesn’t include any dairy, try this vegan ranch. Get the recipe.

Carrot Ginger Dressing

This dressing gets an assertive kick from ginger and shallot, but a touch of earthy sweetness from carrots provides just the right balance of flavors. We like serving this over arugula, tossed with soba noodles or drizzled on salmon. Get the recipe.

Mango Dressing

A touch of sweetness from mango can be a welcome addition in salads that are predominantly savory and salty. Get the recipe.

Scallion Dressing

Scallions amplify a simple white wine vinaigrette to create a super-versatile dressing that pairs well with a wide range of salads. Get the recipe.

