Roasted piquillo pepper sauce is the star of this vegetable medley

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This column comes from the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here to get one weeknight dinner recipe, tips for substitutions, techniques and more in your inbox Monday through Thursday. Whenever I see a jar of roasted piquillo peppers at a store, I have to buy them. If you’ve never had them before, but you enjoy roasted red bell peppers, you’ll love piquillos. They’re everything a roasted red bell pepper wants to be: perfectly lush and fruity and wildly sweet. They were the inspiration behind this summery meal of halloumi, zucchini and potatoes atop a bed of vibrant piquillo sauce.

Like all chiles, piquillos originated in the present-day Americas — probably Mexico or Central or South America. Although a piquillo’s flavor is more complex than a bell pepper’s, both are strains of the species, Capsicum annuum. But piquillos — and their larger cousins, picos — developed in the terroir of the Ebro River Valley in the northeastern part of the Iberian peninsula, according to “Peppers of the Americas” by Maricel E. Presilla.

Advertisement

Piquillo means “little beak” in Spanish, but once ripe on the vine, the peppers are a vivacious red and can look heart-shaped, as their shoulders shrug above their stem end and the bottom ends in a point. If you are lucky enough to find them fresh — or maybe you grow them in your garden? — they are excellent in sautes, stir-fries and roasts.

Today, the regions of Navarre and La Rioja in Northern Spain are famous for them. While they’re consumed fresh locally, much of the crop is roasted on embers as soon as it’s harvested. Once roasted, the piquillos’ thin skin slips off in one piece. The slippery fruits are then hand-packed into jars and cans, preserving their wonderful flavor.

I like them right out of the jar off the end of a fork, but in Spain they’re often served with grilled meats or stuffed with seafood or cheese.

Advertisement

For this recipe, I’ve blended them into a sauce with almonds, garlic, scallions, olive oil and sherry vinegar. It’s punchy but light, and nutritious enough to be a co-star instead of just playing a supporting role. It shares the plate with a few of my favorite things: summer squash, baby potatoes and halloumi, all roasted together until tender and browned.

Gift this article Gift Article