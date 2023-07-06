Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Summer’s heat calls for the refreshment of rosé, and Domaine Aureillan delivers a taste of Provence to get us through light meals on the patio or appetizers as we fire up the grill. For the main course, we have two reds — a stylish, medium-bodied nero d’avola from Sicily’s Planeta winery and an old-vines grenache from Domaine Lafage in southwestern France.

GREAT VALUE

Planeta La Segreta Nero D’Avola 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Sicily, Italy, $17

Nero d’avola makes a medium-bodied red that tastes a lot like the heftier syrah. That makes it a great red wine for summer meals such as grilled burgers or steaks. Give it a few minutes in the refrigerator door to help lift the aromas. Kudos for the eco-friendly light bottle. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent. Bottle weight: 390 grams (Light).

Imported by Taub Family Selections. Distributed locally by Republic National.

GREAT VALUE

Domaine Lafage Cuvée Nicolas 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Côtes Catalanes, France, $22

Advertisement

Old-vines grenache in southwestern France yields this powerful wine with bright cherry flavors and hints of mushrooms and wild herbs. The alcohol is high (a trademark of grenache) but the fruit carries it well. ABV: 15 percent. BW: 680 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed by Winebow.

Domaine Aureillan Rosé 2022

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline ( 3 stars )

Côtes de Provence, France, $23

Textbook Provence rosé — pale pink, with aromas of wild herbs and flavors of strawberry and rosemary. It conjures sunshine, azure skies and that saline quality from the bead of sweat you can’t resist licking from the corner of your mouth as you reach for your glass. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 405 grams (Light).

Imported and distributed locally by Elite Wines.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites and social media feeds of the wineries, importers or distributors. You can also ask your local retailer to order wines from the distributors listed.

Gift this article Gift Article