8 summer drinks recipes starring fruit, vegetables and herbs

An English Country Garden Cocktail
Pictured above. The only thing that would make this concoction of gin, mint, peas and edible flowers any better is if you were drinking it in an actual English country garden. Get the recipe.
Rosemary Lemonade
Rosemary adds a sophisticated, but not overpowering, twist to this summer staple. Get the recipe.
Blueberry Lemonade With Ginger and Basil
Here’s another fun lemonade variation. It gets vibrant color from the blueberries and a thirst-quenching herbal flavor from basil and ginger. Mix with club soda or, for a boozy option, gin or vodka. Get the recipe.
Sorrel (Caribbean Red Drink)
Dried roselle hibiscus flowers lend a red hue and tart flavor reminiscent of cranberries to this zero-proof Caribbean drink. Garnish with fresh mint or basil. Get the recipe.
Mint Julep
The mint julep deserves to be enjoyed beyond the weekend of the Kentucky Derby. Get the recipe.
Cucumber Verdita
The ingredients in this recipe read a little more like a cold soup — pineapple, cucumber, cilantro, mint and jalapeño — but it’s designed to be paired with a good sipping tequila. Want it on its own? That’s fine, too. Get the recipe.
Garden Pimm’s Cup
Strawberries, cucumber and cucumber soda (swap in lemon Pellegrino or ginger ale, if desired) add fresh flavor to this version of the English classic. Get the recipe.
Watermelon Mint Zinger
Mint goes into the alcohol-free drink and the ice cubes, while a jalapeño contributes the promised zing. Cantaloupe, mango, pineapple or blood orange can be substituted for the watermelon. Get the recipe.