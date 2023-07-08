8 summer drinks recipes starring fruit, vegetables and herbs

By
July 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
English Country Garden Cocktail. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post)
Summer is a great time for eating and drinking outside. It’s also ideal for bringing the outdoors inside — and into your glass.

With an abundance of seasonal produce comes the opportunity to use it in a wide variety of drinks, with or without alcohol. Here are some of our best, most refreshing beverages starring fruit, vegetables and herbs.

An English Country Garden Cocktail

Pictured above. The only thing that would make this concoction of gin, mint, peas and edible flowers any better is if you were drinking it in an actual English country garden. Get the recipe.

Rosemary Lemonade

Rosemary adds a sophisticated, but not overpowering, twist to this summer staple. Get the recipe.

5 lemonades and fruit-filled drinks to quench your thirst this summer

Blueberry Lemonade With Ginger and Basil

Here’s another fun lemonade variation. It gets vibrant color from the blueberries and a thirst-quenching herbal flavor from basil and ginger. Mix with club soda or, for a boozy option, gin or vodka. Get the recipe.

Pink lemonade’s origin story begins with a disgruntled circus clown

Sorrel (Caribbean Red Drink)

Dried roselle hibiscus flowers lend a red hue and tart flavor reminiscent of cranberries to this zero-proof Caribbean drink. Garnish with fresh mint or basil. Get the recipe.

Mint Julep

The mint julep deserves to be enjoyed beyond the weekend of the Kentucky Derby. Get the recipe.

How to make a classic mint julep — and 2 refreshing variations

Cucumber Verdita

The ingredients in this recipe read a little more like a cold soup — pineapple, cucumber, cilantro, mint and jalapeño — but it’s designed to be paired with a good sipping tequila. Want it on its own? That’s fine, too. Get the recipe.

Garden Pimm’s Cup

Strawberries, cucumber and cucumber soda (swap in lemon Pellegrino or ginger ale, if desired) add fresh flavor to this version of the English classic. Get the recipe.

Watermelon Mint Zinger

Mint goes into the alcohol-free drink and the ice cubes, while a jalapeño contributes the promised zing. Cantaloupe, mango, pineapple or blood orange can be substituted for the watermelon. Get the recipe.

Giant watermelons are summer’s treasures. Here’s how to store, cut and use them.

