Skip to main content
Voraciously
Cooking tips and recipes, plus food news and views.
The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Succotash ravioli bathed in buttery tomato sauce is a summery stunner

By
July 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
DENVER, CO - JUNE 27: Succotash Ravioli With Cherry Tomato Butter Sauce photographed for Voraciously in Denver, Colorado on June 27, 2023. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post; food styling by Gina Nistico for The Washington Post)

Do you have such love for any seasonal ingredient that as soon as you see it, you have to make one particular dish before anything else? I have few. When heirloom tomatoes show up, it’s a classic Southern sandwich. Sour cherries? Pie. Strawberries? One friend and I have started an annual shortcakes-for-dinner tradition.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

When I find fresh lima beans every summer, it’s time for succotash.

Sign up for Voraciously's Plant Powered II newsletter and have more fun cooking with vegetables

Succotash is a little like gumbo: It has a long, rich tradition, and yet variations abound. In New England, it was once connected to the fall harvest, with a likely place on the very first Thanksgiving table (probably with dried field corn and perhaps native cranberry beans). But it’s become much more of a summertime dish, and in the South, where cooks have adopted it as their own, in addition to the requisite corn and shell (usually lima) beans you’ll often see such inclusions as tomatoes, okra, cream, bell peppers and bacon.

Get the recipe: Succotash Ravioli With Cherry Tomato Butter Sauce

As Yankee magazine wrote a few years ago, “It’s likely you’ll never be served the same bowl twice, and no recipe is wrong — at least according to the chef.”

It may come as little surprise to those who have followed my column, but my favorite piece of the succotash puzzle is not the fresh sweet corn, as much as I love it; it’s the beans. And they need to be those buttery fresh limas, not the starchier dried ones (although I love those, too). I’m lucky enough to live in a city with such a vibrant farmers market scene that I know at some point I’ll see them for sale already shelled, which is a godsend for those of us who’d rather not spend all that time doing it ourselves. If I don’t think I’ll get to the succotash within a few days, I freeze the beans.

A few years back, I saw a friend post on Instagram about an impromptu al fresco dinner in which she served cheese ravioli she had stirred into succotash. Brilliant! Then I had another thought: Why not stuff the ravioli with the succotash instead? Rather than make my own pasta, I employed a favorite shortcut, store-bought wonton wrappers. I decided to include some vegan cream cheese in the filling for richness (and a little tang), and pulled out the cherry tomatoes to make a light, buttery, quick sauce.

The result is a summertime pasta that evokes all the glories of succotash, whether you’re in Georgia, Maine – or somewhere in between.

Get the recipe: Succotash Ravioli With Cherry Tomato Butter Sauce

Loading...