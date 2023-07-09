Live your best ‘Tomato Girl Summer’ with these 8 recipes

The coastal grandmother might have had her moment in the sun (shaded by a bucket hat, of course), but this summer’s lifestyle inspiration is a bit more globe-trotting: Welcome to Tomato Girl Summer, which is what TikTok influencers have declared this season to be.

The Tomato Girl aesthetic is a breezy, Mediterranean vibe that’s all about alfresco lunches (preferably on a terrazzo overlooking the Amalfi coast but a picnic blanket at the park will do), linen sundresses, generally living la dolce vita — and, of course, everyone’s favorite summer produce. Even though the trend literally has tomato in its name, the red beauties aren’t the only foods that conjure up the summer’s new zeitgeist. Tomato Girls embrace all kinds of seasonal flavors, and they like their food low-lift and fuss-free, because who has time to sweat in the kitchen when you could be boating to Capri?