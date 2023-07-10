8 cool cucumber recipes, including salads, sandwiches and stir-fries

Stir-Fried Cucumber and Pork With Golden Garlic
Above. While I typically eat cucumbers raw or pickled, they can be cooked, too. This stir-fry from cookbook author Grace Young pairs the cool cuke with the heat of garlic and ginger. Get the recipe.
Cucumber Sandwiches
Great for a summer tea party, these cucumber sandwiches let the quality of the ingredients shine. If you’re looking for an excuse to use the good butter, this is it. Get the recipe.
Cucumber Salad Mimosa
“The name mimosa may immediately conjure a champagne cocktail, but here it refers to the fluffy, sunny-yellow egg garnish which, like the drink, is named for its resemblance to the flowers of the mimosa tree,” Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger wrote. “Here it adorns a cool, creamy cucumber salad for a pretty, two-tiered presentation.” Get the recipe.
Raita
This creamy condiment is often served with spicy Indian dishes as a cooling respite. It also works as a dip, salad dressing or spread for wraps or sandwiches. Get the recipe.
Thai-Style Marinated Tomatoes and Cucumbers
Fish sauce and crushed red pepper flakes or fresh chiles add tons of flavor to this simple salad of cucumbers and tomatoes. A flourish of chopped peanuts sprinkled on top add extra crunch and nuttiness. Get the recipe.
Avocado, Cucumber and Fennel Soup
Ideal for a hot day when you don’t want to stand by the stove, just toss the ingredients for this cold soup into a blender and puree until smooth. While there is a small amount of Greek yogurt, the soup gets most its creaminess from avocado. Get the recipe.
Cucumber Verdita
This little green drink made from cucumber, pineapple and herbs is an alternative pairing to just lime wedges when sipping tequila or mezcal. Get the recipe.
Kale and Cucumber Salad With Avocado-Tahini Dressing
Half-rings of cucumber add a satisfying crunchy element to this salad of massaged kale leaves and grated carrots in an avocado-tahini dressing. Get the recipe.