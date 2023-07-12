10 gluten-free dinner recipes, including pizza, curry and noodles

We’ve gathered a handful of meals that are either naturally gluten-free or allow for smart swaps to avoid the allergen. Their common denominator, however, is that they’re packed with flavor.
Spicy Beef Lettuce Wraps With Oyster Sauce
Above. Lettuce leaves are a naturally gluten-free way to make wraps. Here, they get filled with spicy beef, but if you’re looking for a veggie option, consider these Gochujang-Braised Tempeh Lettuce Wraps. Get the recipe.
Chili Lime Black Bean Tacos
Enjoy taco night with these saucy, spicy black bean tacos made with corn tortillas. Get the recipe.
Fried Halloumi, Arugula and Tomato Salad With Avocado and Sweet Potatoes
Forget the croutons — this salad is packed with bouncy halloumi, roasted sweet potato, creamy avocado and juicy cherry tomatoes. Get the recipe.
Lemon-Garlic Baked Cod With Quinoa
Explore the world of gluten-free grains with this simple cod and quinoa dish. Get the recipe.
Chana Saag (Spinach, Tomato and Chickpea Curry)
An aromatic, spiced curry like this one is delicious on its own with a dollop or yogurt or served alongside a bed of warm rice. Get the recipe. For another option that’s even quicker and easier, try this Easy Chickpea Curry.
Tomato Pancetta Cheese Pizza
Our Gluten-Free Pizza Dough is completely customizable, but here we’re giving a little inspiration with a pie that features provolone, parmesan and pancetta. Get the recipe.
Green Sesame Soba Noodles
Get your noodle fix with these vibrant soba noodles made with 100 percent buckwheat. Get the recipe. We also love these Spicy Peanut Soba Noodles With Green Beans if you want to turn up the heat.
Sheet-Pan Honey Garlic Chicken and Broccoli
A sheet-pan dinner is a lifesaver regardless of your dietary preferences. This one is kept simple and healthful with sweet, aromatic chicken and vegetables. Get the recipe.
Gluten-Free Potato Gnocchi
There are still plenty of ways to enjoy noodles and gnocchi when you give up gluten. This gnocchi recipe uses a homemade, gluten-free flour blend to achieve fluffy, light pillows. Get the recipe.
Gluten-Free Kimchijeon (Kimchi Pancakes)
All-purpose flour is swapped for rice flour in this crispy Korean pancake filled with kimchi and scallions. Get the recipe.