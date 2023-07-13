Baked zucchini ‘fries’ with parmesan are a no-fry, irresistible side

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I would argue that a crispy parmesan coating makes just about anything taste better. That's even more true for zucchini, and especially handy at the height of summer when the squash is so plentiful that anyone with an edible garden is giving it away. There's a reason battered fried zucchini is a staple on Italian and Greek menus — it's irresistible. I relish a pile of it as a shared starter when I'm dining out. But at home, I seek that delight in a more healthful, less messy than deep-frying way, and this recipe answers that call, with parmesan perks.

These French fry-shaped zucchini pieces are coated in a savory mixture of parmesan cheese, panko, and garlic powder, and baked so they are scrumptiously crunchy outside and soft and tender inside.

To enable the crunch, the zucchini is seeded first, eliminating much of the wateriness that can make baked zucchini soggy. First tossed with egg, the pieces are then coated with the parm-breadcrumb mixture and placed on a sheet pan. A spray of oil helps them brown nicely and carries the flavors, with zero greasiness.

Roasted for just 15 minutes, they come out hot, crisp and tender, delicious on their own, or dipped in warmed marinara sauce. The “fries” are best served immediately, but that’s no problem because they’re sure to get gobbled up before you can say “summer squash.”

